Kylie Jenner Noticeably Missed the Emmys, and She Was Supposed to Present

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner appeared at the Emmys on Sunday to present the award for Outstanding Competition Program, but there was supposed to be a third member of the family present.

Kylie Jenner was also reportedly slated to attend the show and help her sisters hand out the trophy, but the Kylie Cosmetics founder was feeling under the weather and ultimately couldn’t make it, with a source telling PEOPLE that Kylie was sick.

A source added to Us Weekly that the mom of one “was sick and she has been sick for days,” adding, “She had to miss something else recently because of being sick too.”

The 22-year-old had been posting about being sick on her Instagram Story in recent days, though she didn’t share any updates on Sunday night. Kylie likely isn’t too upset that she missed the ceremony due to the awkward moment her sisters endured during their presentation, with the audience breaking into laughter as the pair delivered their lines.

“Our family knows firsthand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves,” Kardashian began, before Kendall chimed in, “Telling their stories unfiltered and unscripted.”

Some reports claimed that the pair, especially Kendall, seemed annoyed by the laughter, their feelings are more unclear in a video of the moment.

How about the whole audience just cackling at the idea of the Kardashians being real… even Kim knew it was funny #Emmys pic.twitter.com/i78NRYnGU5 — Ria (@BarstoolRia) September 23, 2019

Kim has attended the Emmys multiple times in the past while this year’s show was Kendall’s first time at the ceremony.

Comedian Kathy Griffin told Entertainment Tonight that while the audience was did laugh at Kardashian and Kendall, she doesn’t think the reality stars are too concerned.

“They were laughing at them,” she said. “Let me tell you what the Kardashians do — because I used to live next door to Kim and Kanye [West]. …What they do is they get laughed at and then they go home and they count their money — and they print it. I think they have a printing machine.”

“Honey, [that’s] the last thing they care about,” Griffin added. “They’re like ching, ching, ching! And the mom [Kris Jenner] is landing 10 more branding deals.”

Khloé Kardashian joked about her own Sunday night plans on Twitter, writing that she was online to live-tweet the latest episode of KUWTK despite the fact that her sisters were at the Emmys.

