‘Sons of Anarchy’ and ‘Mayans MC’ Creator Kurt Sutter Signs New Deal with Fox

Sons of Anarchy and Mayans MC creator Kurt Sutter is sticking with 20th Century Fox TV.

The television powerhouse has become the first A-list showrunner to re-up his deal with 20th Century Fox/Fox 21/FX Productions Studios since news broke it would be acquired by Disney.

According to Deadline, Sutter signed a new overall deal. The rich pact is said to be in the eight-figure range, underscoring Sutter’s value as the creator of the highest-rated ongoing drama series in FX history, Sons of Anarchy.

Under the pact, Sutter will continue to serve as executive producer of the upcoming SOA spinoff, Mayans MC, for FX, which hails from Fox 21 and FX Prods., as well as develop, write, supervise and produce other projects for all platforms.

“Kurt is a true artist. He creates worlds that are original and compelling and imbues them with characters that are complex and authentic and storytelling that is novelistic in its detail and absolutely audacious in its execution,” said Fox TV Group Chairmen and CEOs Dana Walden and Gary Newman.

“The word that best describes Kurt’s work is visceral. First it grabs you on the page and then, in the hands of the talent he attracts, keeps you glued to the screen. There’s nobody else like him and he’s exactly the kind of creator we love to support and see succeed so wildly at our studio,” they added.

Sutter’s SOA offshoot Mayans MC, which he co-created with Elgin James, was recently picked up to series and is set for a 10-episode run on FX in 2018. His long history with the cable network also includes a stint as a writer, producer, director and actor on The Shield.

“Kurt Sutter has been part of the FX family since the network’s first breakout success with The Shield and throughout its ascent as one of television’s premium networks for original programming,” FX Networks and FX Productions CEO John Landgraf said.

“He awed fans with the iconic Sons of Anarchy and will soon launch the next great outlaw saga Mayans MC. He epitomizes the ‘fearless’ storyteller that we value so highly and we are grateful to build on this longstanding and incredibly successful relationship with this new overall deal,” Landgraf added.

A teaser for the upcoming spinoff was released as part of a preview for all FX original dramas.

The quick teaser highlights a look at some members gathered around the table and the club president, played by Michael Irby, slamming the gavel. Just as the clubhouse was a focal point of the original series, it is expected to be the location of several pivotal scenes in Mayans MC.