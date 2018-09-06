Kurt Sutter Sends Message to ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fans After ‘Mayans M.C.’ Premiere

Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C. co-creator Kurt Sutter is saying thanks for the love of the new show, but someone in his life gets a special shoutout.

The writer and actor took to Instagram Wednesday to share a message of gratitude to fans for tuning in for the series premiere of Mayans, highlighting his adorable dog Muddy for his support throughout creating the show.

I’d like to take a pause in the daily chaos of my life, and thank you all for embracing this new adventure we call Mayans MC,” Sutter wrote on the adorable post. “This beautiful beast has been my spirit animal through it all. I love this fucking dog. [muddy]”

“Find your unconditional source of love and hold onto it,” he added. “It helps me hate things a little bit less everyday.”

Fans of the show took to the comments section of the Instagram post to congratulate the writer, and his puppy, on the show.

“Love the show. Can’t wait for next week,” one user commented.

“Love the new show!! Great first episode. It really grabs you by the balls,” another one wrote.

“Great show…gorgeous dog,” another one commented.

The series premiere introduced the Mayans M.C. charter in a big way, as the crew investigated the hijacking of a cartel shipment they were guarding. The drama brought on the wrath of cartel leader Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino), who let his ruthlessness show in a particularly graphic scene during the pilot episode.

To make matters even more complicated series lead EZ Reyes (JD Pardo), who left prison after getting early release, was revealed to be in bed with the DEA as a condition of his release. He will be feeding the feds intel on Galindo’s operation in hopes to help them get him charged so he can leave the outlaw life for good.

While she didn’t get her own shoutout in the post, Sons of Anarchy star and Sutter’s wife Katey Sagal also played a part in the new series, making a quick cameo during a flashback scene as the iconic Gemma Teller-Morrow.

Fans of Sons of Anarchy took to Twitter after the premiere to further commend Sutter on the new series, many saying they were “obsessed” with the new story even before the first episode was done.

“It’s official…I’m addicted to [Mayans FX]!!,” one user wrote.

“[Mayans FX] already has me hooked,” another one commented.

Tune in for a brand new episode of Mayans M.C. Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on FX.