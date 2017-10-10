Kurt Sutter Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo From ‘Mayans MC’

Mayans MC may have hit a speed bump while filming its pilot earlier this year, but things are now moving full steam ahead once again.

The Sons of Anarchy spinoff is currently filming its second pilot, after some rewriting and recasting took place. Kurt Sutter, who created the entire franchise for FX, recently shared a new behind-the-scenes photo from the current production, and things look to be going well.

The photo showed a couple of the camera angles being displayed on the set monitors. Actors Richard Cabral and Clayton Cardenas, who were both part of the initial cast, are seen from each of the cameras. Judging by the angles of the cameras and the expressions on their faces, the men are likely having a face-to-face conversation in the scene being shown.

Sutter tweeted the photo over the weekend, along with the message, “Moving along.” Fans should take this as a great sign, given that there were issues with the first pilot. Things seem to be going just fine the second time around.

At this time, FX hasn’t made a public decision regarding Mayans MC and whether or not it will get picked up to series.

