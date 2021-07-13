Kit Harington Has Hilarious Response to 'Game of Thrones' Slot Machine While in Las Vegas

✖

Kit Harington had the perfect reaction when he ran across a Game of Thrones slot machine in Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend. Harington's character Jon Snow faced down war, mutiny and an army of ice wights on the HBO TV show, but the horrified glare he displayed in Vegas may have been the most authentic. Fans got to see the reaction thanks to his friend and fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

McElhenney posted an eerie slow-motion video on TikTok where he panned from a massive Game of Thrones slot machine over to Harington, apparently frozen in shock as he stared at it. McElhenney used a text-to-speech voiceover to say that Harington's face is what happens "when you realize that your deal didn't include merchandising rights." Of course, the Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator may well have been joking with this caption, although Harington's face really did look like that of a man missing out on millions in gambling profits.

The slot machine boasted a grand jackpot of $10,000, with images of the Night King and other White Walkers against an icy backdrop. It also included the sigils of the Lannisters, Starks and Targaryens with accompanying numbers. Even after the series' controversial ending, it appears that big money is going into those slots.

Harington was able to get McElhenney back for teasing him later in their Vegas trip. On Monday, McElhenney posted another video where he put Harington on the spot, asking what he thought of McElhenney joining TikTok. Harington responded: "Isn't that, like, for kids?" McElhenney cut to a clip from Game of Thrones where Ygritte (Rose Leslie) uttered the infamous line: "You know nothing, Jon Snow."

The video also showed Kaitlin Olson hanging out with them, and over on Instagram McElhenney explained that they were all together to watch the Euro 2021 soccer championship this weekend. McElhenney joked that they were "the two biggest stars of [Game of Thrones]," reminding fans that he had made a cameo on the show in Season 8, Episode 1, "Winterfell."

McElhenney plays an unnamed Ironborn soldier in the episode, and although he gets a close-up, he is killed almost immediately with an arrow to the eye. He appears in the scene where Theon Greyjoy leads a mission to rescue his sister Yara from their uncle, Euron. McElhenney was apparently friendly with the showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who directed a few episodes of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

You can re-live that moment for yourself on HBO Max, where Game of Thrones is streaming now. You can also check out the source material books, A Song of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin here in print, digital or audiobook format. The Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is expected to premiere sometime in the spring of 2022 on HBO.

