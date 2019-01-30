‘Killing Eve’ Season 2 Will Air on AMC

Killing Eve is heading to a new home ahead of its Season 2 premiere.

The dark BBC America espionage thriller will be airing the second chapter of its story both on its home network and on AMC in the spring, as the cable network searches for its next big ratings hit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series has been a critical darling ever since its 2018 premiere, with lead actress Sandra Oh securing a Golden Globe, a Critics’ Choice Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award — as well as an Emmy nomination — for her performance as Eve Polastri.

The simultaneous airing in two networks could bring a bigger audience to the drama series, which could benefit from airing in the home of other drama successes such as Breaking Bad, Mad Men and zombie apocalypse drama The Walking Dead, as first reported by The Los Angeles Times.

“It’s a great opportunity to expose more people to Killing Eve,” AMC Networks Chief Operating Officer Ed Carroll told the newspaper. “These times demand trying some nonconventional methods. And if you have a platform as big and broad as AMC, then it seems like a good thing to try.“

The Hollywood Reporter writes AMC is available in about 10 million more homes than BBC America currently reaches, meaning Killing Eve‘s move could have to potential to jump from a niche drama series with a cult following, to another massive cable drama for the network.

The move could also help the network, which has seen its biggest show, The Walking Dead, suffers severe ratings declines in its latest seasons.

The Walking Dead is set to return for the second half of Season 9 on Feb. 10 and will end March 31, a week before Killing Eve‘s Season 2 premiere.

“When we launched Killing Eve on BBC America last year we had high hopes, but no idea it would become this obsession,” President entertainment networks for AMC Networks Sarah Barnett told THR. “We believe we’ve just hit the tip of the iceberg in terms of potential viewers, and we want to expose this brilliant series to the largest audience we can. That’s what’s behind this move… to have a big, premium network like AMC introduce this fantastic storytelling to an even broader array of viewers and fans.”

Killing Eve was created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) and stars Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, Owen McDonnell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Sean Delaney and Kim Bodnia.

The series’ first season is currently available to stream on Hulu.