Leah Remini Defends ‘Kevin Can Wait’ After Donna’s Death

Leah Remini is clapping back at fans that slammed the Kevin Can Wait showrunners for how Donna’s death was handled on the Season 2 premiere.

Fans of the CBS sitcom have been wondering how the writers were going to handle the departure of Erinn Hayes’ character as Kevin James‘ wife in the series. As it turns out, Kevin and his kids spent a moment discussing Donna’s off-screen death before quickly moving forward with the comedic plot.

At the beginning of the episode, Kevin receives a letter in the mail addressed to Donna. He reads the letter aloud to his kids standing nearby.

“Haven’t seen you. We miss you,” Kevin reads from the card.

Kevin paused for a second before saying, “You know what? So do I.”

Kendra, Taylor Spreitler’s character, then chimes in voicing her irritation.

“Okay, you know what?” she says. “Give me that. I will call them right now. It’s been over a year since she died. They shouldn’t still be sending this.”

After this brief moment, the storyline progresses without providing further detail to how Donna’s character died.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to express their opinions in regards to how Hayes’ departure was handled. As for Remini, she was quick to jump to the writers’ defense. Keep scrolling to read what Remini was saying back to fans on Twitter.

Remini Says She Isn’t to the One to Blame for Hayes’ Departure

After appearing in a guest role in the first season, Remini was made a series regular for Season 2. A handful of Kevin Can Wait fans were of the opinion that Remini and CBS “pushed” Hayes out of the show.

“@LeahRemini I am all about your Scientology crusade. Classless that you hurt another actress when you don’t need the money. Sh*tty girl code,” one user wrote.

Remini, 47, then numbered off the reasons why she wasn’t to be blamed for the treatment of Hayes.

“1) I didn’t make that decision 2) it’s a sitcom & it isn’t that deep 3) she is on another show 4) real things are going on in the world,” Remini wrote.

Remini Reacts to the Critics

Some fans were “disgusted” with the show and even hoped for its future cancellation.

“Still disgusted with #kevincanwait,” one fan wrote. “Season 1 was so good. i hope season 2 bombs & gets cancelled.”

Remini responded with sarcasm.

“How do you really feel? I feel like you are sugar coating it?” she wrote.

This particular fan clearly got Remini rather stirred up as the King of Queens alum replied in a follow-up tweet.

In her response, Remini slammed the user for wanting the show to be canceled, which would result in hundreds of people losing their jobs. She also told the Twitter user who was so “disgusted” that they should see how they feel after watching her A&E documentary, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

“And put 299 people out of work? Good wish. Disgusted?! I have [another] show u should watch on Tuesday on @AETV see if you get disgusted then,” she wrote.

Fans Bash Both Remini and the Show Itself

Not only did some Twitter users lashed out at Remini over Hayes’ departure, but they also bashed Kevin Can Wait as a whole.

“Sweetie fans are not only trashing you, but they’re trashing the show as well. It’s really really bad. Sorry,” the user wrote.

“Thank you for the reality check sweetie,” Remini wrote. “You really checked me huh?”

Even though Remini clapped back at a slew of Twiter users, she didn’t react to all of them with fiery comments. She did express her disappointment that one Kevin Can Wait fan won’t be watching anymore.

“@KevinJames @LeahRemini Really enjoyed Season 1 of #KevinCanWait. Wasn’t feeling it tonight,” one Twitter user wrote. “Disappointed you got rid of @hayeslady.”

Remini tweeted in response: “Sorry u won’t be watching then.”

