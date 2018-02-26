‘Kevin Can Wait’ Possibly Setting up Kevin-Vanessa Romance

Kevin Can Wait may finally be setting up a romance between Kevin Gable (Kevin James) and his business partner Vanessa Cellucci (Leah Remini).

Speculation of a relationship forming between the two characters has built-up ever since producers announced they were killing off Kevin’s wife Donna (Erinn Hayes) during the off-season. Remini, who appeared toward the end of season 1 in a guest role, was brought on as a full-time cast member to fill the void of Hayes’ departure.

While some expected the sparks to fly right away, the creative minds behind the show have not played the romance card yet. But we think that may change coming into the end of season 2.

Monday night’s episode, entitled “Wingmen,” is all about the two longtime friends trying out a dating app. The app apparently requires a friend of the person seeking a date to select their matches for them. This makes them each become the other’s “wingman.”

While there is no obvious giveaway this could plant a romantic seed in the show’s plot yet, it is easy to image the duo realizing that they’re more of a fit for each other than they imagined.

Following that up will be the March 6 episode, “The Whole Enchilada,” which once again gets the pair involved in each others’ dating lives. Kevin is apparently back to seeing his neighbor Wendy (Florencia Lozano), but Vanessa is not pleased with the dynamic. She inserts herself into the situation in order break them back up. Her plot involves her being “compelled to cook for” Kevin, since Wendy woos him over through her cooking.

Regardless if this yields any direct romance, the creators seem to be toeing the waters when it comes to the characters’ dating lives. They seem to be growing closer, and it is not hard to imagine the relationship evolving into romance.

We’re willing to bet there will be some sort of romantic encounter before the season’s end. Just think about it: A possible season-ending hookup between the two characters would cause one hell of a cliffhanger and provide more creative fuel for season 3.

As for what creators have said on the subject, executive producer Rob Long told TV Line before season 2 began that the had no intentions of involving the two romantically.

“Honestly, we’re trying not to [put them in a romantic relationship],” Long said. “I know that sounds crazy! These two actors have incredibly fun chemistry together, but they’re also great antagonists. So as much as there’s a lot of snap and crackle on screen, there’s also a lot of fun in watching two people not get along.”

While that message seems pretty clear, a whole season has almost went by, and those behind-the-scenes could want to shake up the dynamic.

Kevin Can Wait airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.