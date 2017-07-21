Keri Russell and Scott Speedman Have ‘Felicity’ Reunion on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Felicity stars Keri Russell and Scott Speedman have given fans a few different reunions Tuesday May 30, but it wasn’t to revive their characters’ romance in the 1998 drama.

Russell was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Speedman joined his friend at the festivities. Later, they both appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the old days and the possibility of new times.

Kimmel posted a picture of the pair on Instagram with the caption: “Keri Russell & Scott Speedman reveal why he was a “disaster of a boyfriend” TONIGHT! #Felicity #Kimmel.”

There was also a post from the Kimmel show that played on the 90s drama promo poster. It showed Speedman and Russell along with Kimmel. The caption read: “#Felicity fans rejoice! Keri Russell & Scott Speedman on #Kimmel TONIGHT!”

Check out both post below:

Keri Russell & Scott Speedman reveal why he was a “disaster of a boyfriend” TONIGHT! #Felicity #Kimmel A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel Live (@jimmykimmellive) on May 30, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

#Felicity fans rejoice! Keri Russell & Scott Speedman on #Kimmel TONIGHT! A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel Live (@jimmykimmellive) on May 30, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

Meanwhile, Kimmel asked the pair if a Netflix-style reunion à la Gilmore Girls could happen for the old Felicity cast.

“I really don’t think so,” Speedman responded. “I would do it.”

Then in a fun jab at Russell’s FX spy series The Americans, he said, “Some people are on high-class shows. I’ll do it in a heartbeat. I’ll be on Lifetime in no time.”

Russell, whose character, Felicity Porter, chased her crush, Speedman’s Ben Covington, cross-country to college, has maintained an offscreen friendship with Speedman ever since.

She told a funny anecdote about Speedman repeatedly confusing the star-unveiling with the Hollywood practice of showbiz greats placing their hands in concrete at the Chinese Theatre. Finally, she said, “F**k you, Scott.”

