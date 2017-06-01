Watch Kendall Jenner Bang On A Table In Response To Caitlyn Jenner’s Memoir

Caitlyn Jenner’s tell-all memoir created quite the buzz earlier this year and now viewers will get to see the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s reaction to the book.

In a short 15-second teaser video from Keeping Up With The Kardashians was released by E! on Wednesday as it gave just a taste of the reality family’s initial response.

In the video we see Kim Kardashian, Kendall, and Kris Jenner featured in the clip and they did not seem at all pleased with the revelations from The Secrets Of My Life.

Especially Kendall, 21, who is seen at the end of the clip banging her fist on the table. The model is seen sitting with her mom, Kris, and she slams her fist down saying, “It’s insane, mom, that’s insane!”

It begins with 36-year-old Kim sitting down with Caitlyn as the 67-year-old former Olympian tells her, “This book is my story.”

Next Kendall is shown asking if Kim has read the entire book to which the mother-of-two replies, “yeah.”

Kendall then asked, “What did she say?”

There were many disclosures made in the book but perhaps most explosive of all was that Caitlyn insisted that she wasn’t comfortable having sex with Kris.

Back in April, an excerpt published by People magazine, Caitlyn admitted getting intimate with Kris was “imbued” with love. However she added, “My attitude is no different than it was in high school: I’m just not entirely comfortable with it.”

Caitlyn and Kris married in April 1991 after five months of dating and announced their separation in October 2013. Their divorce came into effect in March 2015. They were married for 24 years.

Caitlyn’s memoir The Secrets Of My Life was released on April 25 and is currently the #1 bestseller in Transgender People Biographies on Amazon.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians will air it’s latest episode this Sunday, June 4 at 9 p.m. ET on E!

