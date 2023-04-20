Kelly Ripa Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Dancing With Mark Consuelos on 'Live'

Live with Kelly and Mark is off to a hilariously rough start. As husband and wife duo Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos kicked off their very first week of co-hosting the syndicated ABC talk show following Ryan Seacrest's exit last week, just two days into their new partnership, there was a wild on-air mishap, with Ripa suffering a wardrobe malfunction.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, April 18 as Ripa and Consuelos were joined by Dancing With The Stars pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy for a little lesson on how to jive. While Ripa may be an expert TV host, she wasn't quite as skilled at dancing. During their routine, the long-time TV host and actress was left with a disastrous dress after Consuelos went to dip her onto his knee, resulting in Ripa popping a seam on the back of her dress.

"Did the entire back of my dress rip?" Ripa asked as she stood back to her feet, hilariously quipping, "it's just a breakaway dress!" Consuelos confirmed her suspicions, informing his wife, "Nope! Nope! Just a little bit," as he showed her the string that had ripped off.

Unfortunately for Ripa, that was just one of what would be two mishaps as she and her husband danced. After the show returned from commercial break, Ripa told viewers, "well so far I've torn my dress. I lost a shoe." To that, Johnson Chmerkovskiy replied, "That's what dance is all about....take it off!" Despite those mishaps, the two couples went on to perfect the choreography.

The wardrobe malfunction came amid a big week for Live, which kicked off its first iteration as the newly rebranded Live with Kelly and Mark on Monday, April 17. The rebranding came after Seacrest announced in February that he would be leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan after having first joined the long-running talk show back in 2017 as Michael Strahan's replacement. Seacrest explained at the time that he would be "transitioning out of Live this Spring to shoot the 21st season of American Idol in LA, continue my radio show on KIIS-FM and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve, and focus my summer on opening three more Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios in pediatric hospitals across the country." In his place, Consuelos was confirmed to be taking over co-hosting duties alongside his wife. Monday's episode, which marked Consuelos' first, was billed as "the beginning of a new chapter." Live With Kelly and Mark airs weekdays at 9 a.m. ET on ABC.