Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Make Official Co-Hosting Debut on 'Live With Kelly and Mark'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have officially made their co-hosting debut on the newly minted Live With Kelly and Mark. The married couple premiered their new version of the long-running morning show. Ripa called noted that it was "the beginning of a new chapter," and joked that her husband would be "joining me today – and permanently, until one of us dies." Near the end of the show she said, "Thank you for joining us. It's as if you've always been here."

Consuelos' Live debut comes after he replaced Ryan Seacrest, who exited the show last week after being Ripa's co-host since 2017. The TV host previously revealed his plans to leave the series, explaining in an Instagram post that he has loved working on the morning show, but has other projects that need his attention. Those projects include but are not limited to, his Los Angeles-based radio show and hosting duties on American Idol. "I'm going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share," Seacrest wrote.

He continued, "When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was meant to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season. I've been grateful to be able to share a cup of coffee with our viewers everyday, one of the best parts of the gig." Seacrest's final appearance on the morning show was Friday, April 14.

Ahead of his final episode, the exiting co-host made a heartfelt goodbye speech to the show's staff, which was shared in an Instagram post. The daytime show shared a video of Seacrest speaking to the crew during his "farewell dinner," where he began by saying, "There really is no other place in our business like the Live show. I'm grateful to have been a part [of it] for six years." Speaking about what he'll miss from working at Live, Seacrest joked that "sharing the bathroom, well, with everyone" is on his list, as well as the Halloween show.

He then, quipped, "That's actually a lie," of the latter. Seacrest went on to thank specifically members of the staff, including the show's longtime executive producer Michael Gellman. "You've become a dear friend," Seacrest said. "Thank you for everything you've done to help me succeed over the last six years."