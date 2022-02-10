Kelly Ripa Reveals Cosmetic Procedure She’s Considering Getting

Kelly Ripa admitted on live television Wednesday morning that she is considering getting a cosmetic procedure. During Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa told co-host Ryan Seacrest that she is debating getting lip fillers. Ripa said she got the idea from social media, while Seacrest wasn’t sure about it.

“I do believe that somehow the phone hears me and has now gone into my brain,” Ripa, 51, told Seacrest, reports PEOPLE. “Remember I told you I went into those lips? Somehow, you click something on Instagram, and the next thing you know, five hours later you’ve decided you want to have your lips done but in Ukraine.”

Ripa said she learned that there is a procedure that can be done to “make your lips look like lips from the S.W.A.K. You know, like a [smooch].” She continued, “You know that? Like the big, full – you know what I’m talking about? Sealed with a kiss!”

Seacrest, 47, wasn’t really sure that getting lip fillers was a good idea for Ripa. “For me, lips… somehow sometimes lips continue to lip after they’ve been lipped once,” Seacrest said. “They keep lipping. Do you know what I mean? They look like too much lips. They’re over-lipped.”

Ripa believes her makeup artist, Kristofer Buckle, would never point her in the wrong direction. He “always tells me the truth,” the former All My Children star told Seacrest, adding that Buckle suggested she look into lip fillers after asking for his opinion. Buckle “lets me know when everybody else is like, ‘You’re fine,’ he’s like, ‘The time has come,’” Ripa said. “Like when I used to put the Botox in my armpits, he was like, ‘Maybe have them, instead of your armpits, put it in your face.’ And I was like, ‘You’re right.’”

Seacrest and Ripa also brought up the subject on Thursday’s episode, notes PEOPLE. She revealed that Instagram’s algorithm pushed her down a “lip hole” that showed the effects of injections. When she was in a nail salon, she overheard two millennials talking about “#RussianLips,” which she then searched for on social media. Suddenly, she was bombarded with images that planted the idea in her head.

Ripa joked about needing plastic surgery on Live back in September 2019. She joked about how frustrated she was to see her husband, Mark Consuelos, look great despite putting in minimal effort. “I would need a plastic surgeon,” she joked, noting that her husband looks “shredded and glistening.” She added that men over 40 “don’t suffer the way” women do, and she’s lucky that her TV show “requires that I wear clothes for all times.”