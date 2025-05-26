Kelly Clarkson’s Talk Show ‘Feels Like it Could Collapse Any Minute,’ Report Says

Things over at The Kelly Clarkson Show are still murky. Clarkson is reportedly eyeing ending the show at the conclusion of this season.

Show staff have grown disgruntled, citing the mood of the show since the American Idol winner has grown increasingly unhappy. Her NBC contract expires next year, per Daily Mail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Things have been amiss since early Spring. The report notes Clarkson missed multiple shows in March, citing “personal reasons.” Staffers say her behavior has become erratic, and she’s left them on edge regarding their livelihoods, with them fearing the show could ‘collapse at any moment.’”

She’s currently under a $12.8 million contract. NBC executives have already reportedly begun looking for replacements, with former Today Show host Hoda Kotb, 60, at the forefront.

Clarkson has been putting more energy into her music career. She is expected to release her ninth album and also take on a brief Las Vegas residency, running from July to August of this summer. She recently did a string of shows in New Jersey, explaining to fans she’s been unable to tour due to the grueling schedule of the show.

As for what staffers are saying, anonymous sources have told Daily Mail they feel uneasy. “Not feeling too stable,” a producer said. “She could bolt at any time. Where does that leave me?”

One staffer added: “Stressed is an understatement. No one likes the uncertainty. This feels like it could collapse any minute.” The producer chimed in, “Everyone loves Kelly. She’s a wonderful person. But maybe Hoda would be a better boss. I know she’s universally beloved and respected by her former coworkers. Maybe she would be good. She sure would be a lot more stable than what we’ve been going through.”

“If Kelly is unhappy, then she should move on,’ the staffer added. “We would all understand. If Hoda wants to do it, it could be win-win for everyone.”