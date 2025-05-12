Kelly Clarkson Vents Frustrations Amid Rumors of Planned Talk Show Exit

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about how demanding her daytime talk show is. The American Idol winner spoke candidly with fans during her first concert in nearly six months.

While performing to a crowd in Atlantic City, NJ, she spoke about being unable to perform as much due to the talk show’s schedule. There are rumors Clarkson wants to quit her show.

“We haven’t done a show in a while, y’all, ’cause I have a talk show. It’s like a whole other job,” she said, adding that being a working mother of two children also keeps her busy. Clarkson added that she was “so happy” to have been able to book a two-night run at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

“We are bummed ’cause we love doing shows, and it’s hard to fit it in, so it’s cool when it does work out with the schedule,” she added, “and it’s cool to get to see your faces and feed off y’all. Thank you so much for having so much energy.”

The “Stronger” singer hasn’t performed a full concert since November 2024 and hasn’t toured since starting the show in 2019. She seemingly replaced Steve Harvey with her show.

Page Six exclusively reported in April that she wants to quit The Kelly Clarkson Show once her contract expires next year. “Kelly’s number one priority is her children, and they always will be,” an industry source told the outlet. “The show is grueling. It’s a whole lot of work, and I hear that Kelly would like to spend more time down South.”

NBC is reportedly looking for a replacement. There are rumors via The Post that many big names have come up. “There’s a long list of names, and Hoda [Kotb] is part of that list,” the source shared. Kotb exited the Today earlier this year in January after nearly two decades on the job. The Emmy-winning Kelly Clarkson Show celebrated its 1,000th episode in March.