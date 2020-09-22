Kelly Clarkson Says Divorce Blindsided Her on Talk Show Season Premiere

✖

The second season of The Kelly Clarkson Show got off to a surprising start, as host Kelly Clarkson opened up about her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Clarkson said she was blindsided and surprised by the changes in her personal life over the summer. As Clarkson promised before, she did not go into details of the situation out of respect for their children. The singer filed for divorce from Blackstock in June, after almost seven years of marriage.

Although Clarkson hosted the last episodes of her first season from home, she returned to a studio for Season 2, albeit with a virtual audience. "I'm so glad I can still connect with all of you in my studio because, as you probably know, 2020 has brought a lot of change also to my personal life," Clarkson told the audience, reports Entertainment Tonight. "Definitely didn't see anything coming that came."

The "Stronger" singer said she would not go into details because the divorce "involves a lot of little hearts," referring to their children. Clarkson and Blackstock are parents to River, 6, and Remington, 4. Blackstock is dad to Savannah and Seth, his children from a previous relationship. "Divorce is never easy. We're both from divorced families, so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts," Clarkson explained, saying it was for their sake.

This creates a difficult situation for Clarkson though, who enjoys sharing her life with her fans. "I'm usually very open and I usually talk about everything, but in this case, I will talk a little bit here and there about how it affects me personally, but probably won't go too far into it because I'm a mama bear and my kids come first," she told her audience. "Although I do love you all." Clarkson did say she is doing well, despite the challenges she faces.

Music has helped Clarkson, who said her next album will likely be her most personal. "When I got upset when I was a kid, I had a problem saying how I felt and my mom told me to start writing and that's actually how I get my feelings out," Clarkson said Monday. "I probably won't speak about it too much, but you definitely will hear it musically probably. That's how I became a songwriter. Music's always been my outlet to help me get through difficult times."

Clarkson previously told The Los Angeles Times she would not go into detail on the divorce to respect their children. She said she might discuss details if they come up naturally and unplanned in conversations on the show though. "It’s a lot to process and deal with, just as a family," Clarkson said earlier this month. "So because it’s not just me, I probably won’t go too deep with it."