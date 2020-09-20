Kelly Clarkson Reveals Songs She's Holding Close While Navigating Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

✖

The soundtrack for Kelly Clarkson's divorce has not been her own music, but the new songs from her The Voice co-star John Legend. In a preview for Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer could not stop gushing about Legend's new album Bigger Love, which was released in June. Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June after almost seven years of marriage.

Clarkson told Legend she loves "Wild," the album's last single, as well as "Favorite Place," "Ooh Laa" and "Conversations in the Dark." Legend acknowledged that they are all "sexy songs," which an excited Clarkson agreed with. "That's what I'm saying. This is a testament of how good this album is," Clarkson said. "I started this show saying, 'Hey, my personal life is kind of like [mimes explosion] and so, I'm just saying, if this album can be so great for someone like me who's really wanting some Joni Mitchell, Alanis Morisette right now, it's a great album."

Legend thanked Clarkson for her praise. "For another artist to actually care about your music and listen to it and love it and really pay attention, it really does mean a lot," Legend said. "So I am truly grateful for your compliments and they are not getting old to me! I appreciate it." Clarkson added, "It just makes me happy. I love it."

Clarkson is working on her own new album, which would be her first since 2017. Earlier this month, she told Sunday Today with Willie Geist the new record will be her most personal yet. "The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now," she said. "It's been very therapeutic for me. It's very honest." Clarkson said her children, River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4, already sing along to one song, although they do not completely understand what it's about. "That's a little different, but whatever. It is what it is," she said.

While the lyrics for her new record might be honest, Clarkson recently told The Los Angeles Times she does not plan on going into the details of her divorce, since young children are involved. She said some details might slip out naturally during a conversation on her show. "It’ll probably, I’m assuming, happen organically when someone says something in conversation or something," she said. "It definitely wouldn’t be planned."