Katie Couric Finally Speaks out About Matt Lauer’s Firing from ‘Today’

Katie Couric has finally spoken out about Matt Lauer‘s firing from Today and the numerous sexual assault and harassment allegations that surfaced afterwards.

“The whole thing has been very painful for me,” Couric told People. “The accounts I’ve read and heard have been disturbing, distressing and disorienting and it’s completely unacceptable that any woman at the Today show experienced this kind of treatment.”

Couric went on to deny that she had any idea Lauer was committing any of the alleged misconduct.

“I had no idea this was going on during my tenure or after I left,” she said. “I think I speak for many of my former colleagues when I say this was not the Matt we knew. Matt was a kind and generous colleague who treated me with respect.”

Among the incidents that resurfaced after the allegations broke was from Couric herself. Couric had said on Watch What Happens Live that Lauer pinched her “on the ass a lot.” She clarified to People that the comment was a simple joke taken out of context.

“A joke I once made on late-night television was just that, because it was completely contrary to our brother-sister relationship,” Couric said. “It’s still very upsetting. I really admire the way Savannah [Guthrie] and Hoda [Kotb] and the entire Today show staff have handled a very difficult situation.”

The only previous comment Couric had said on the scandal was that she found the accusations “incredibly upsetting.” She was also hesitant to speak at length about Lauer at the time the scandal broke, but it appears that hesitance is no longer an issue.

Couric has gone on to continuing success after her run with Lauer on Today. Recently, she’s working on a documentary series for National Geographic and hosts a self-titled podcast.

Lauer is still staying out the public eye, as he’s done since his firing. A few details about how he’s spending his time have surfaced. He’s apparently focusing on family, but reportedly still sends former Today colleagues notes from his couch.