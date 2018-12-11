New Hosts Who Could Replace Kathie Lee on the ‘Today Show’

It was recently announced that Kathie Lee Gifford will be exiting the TODAY show after 10 years hosting the 10 a.m. hour of the morning series.

“It is with mixed emotions that I share the news Kathie Lee Gifford has decided it’s time to leave TODAY,” a memo from NBC News chief Noah Oppenheim read, revealing Gifford’s plans after the show.

“As we all know, Kathie Lee’s plate has been overflowing lately with film, music and book projects, and after giving us eleven extraordinary years, she’s decided to focus her attention full-time on those other creative endeavors,” the memo continued.

“When we first launched this incredible hour, no one could have predicted the lightning (or rather, wine) in a bottle that is Hoda & Kathie Lee,” Oppenheim added.

“Whether in studio or on one of their many road trips, they have delighted our audience with their distinct brand of fun, friendship and adventure. During that time, Kathie Lee has cemented her status as one of the most enduring and endearing talents in morning television,” the memo concluded. “In short – she is a legend.”

With Gifford out, that leaves a vacant chair on TODAY, and we have some suggestions on who should occupy it. Scroll down to check out our list of stars who could replace Kathie Lee Gifford on TODAY, and let us know in the comments who you think is right for the job!

Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth has talents that know no end. From Broadway icon to Emmy award-winning actress, there is pretty much nothing the star can’t do.

Part of what makes Chenoweth an A-list star is her bubbly personality and delightful charm, and bringing that to the TODAY show would certainly be a smart move that fans would love.

Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure is most well-known for playing DJ Tanner on Full House and Netflix’s spinoff/sequel Fuller House.

However, she also spent two seasons on The View, so she is familiar with talk show formats.

Her kind and inviting demeanor would make her a great addition to the TODAY show.

Aisha Tyler

Aisha Tyler first caught the attention of the world when she briefly hosted Talk Soup on E!, asserting her place as a TV host with a skill for quick humor.

Over the years, she has gone on to star in a number of film and TV projects, including co-hosting The Talk from 2011 until 2017.

Having earned multiple Daytime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, Tyler has more than proven that she could seamlessly transition into the TODAY show.

Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel is one of the most recognizable Real Housewives in the entire franchise.

However, before that she came in second place on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart, appearing for her background as a Natural Foods Chef.

In recent years, the business mogul has even hosted her own talk show for a short time, and with such a dedicated fanbase already, her experience and following would be a good thing for the TODAY show.

Cheri Oteri

Cheri Oteri was a cast member of Saturday Night Live from 1995 to 2000.

While there, one of her frequent impressions was that of Kathie Lee Gifford, which is not the reason she makes the list, but it doesn’t hurt.

Oteri is incredibly funny and quick witted, and she’s also very likable and upbeat. The TODAY show would benefit greatly from bringing her on as co-host.

Margaret Cho

Margaret Cho began her Hollywood career as a stand-up comedian, and then eventually transitioned into acting as well.

In addition to her brilliant comedy and acting, however, Cho has hosting experience as well.

She has co-hosted both All About Sex (TLC) and Fashion Police (E!), so it would not be hard for her to move into a hosting gig for the TODAY show.

Holly Madison

Holly Madison first appeared on TV screens in 2003 when she appeared as one of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends on the E! reality series The Girls Next Door.

Since then she has gone on to appear in a number of other reality series and become a New York Times best-selling author.

While she does not have any official TV hosting experience, Madison does have a positive personality, and she could end up being a great fit.

Kim Cattrall

Kim Cattrall played the unapologetic and bold Samantha Jones on Sex and the City from 1998–2004.

She then went on to reprise the role in two sequel films: Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010).

Cattrall has been nominated for and won a number of awards, and is an incredibly beloved star. The TODAY show would not regret hiring her as their new co-host.