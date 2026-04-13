Kate Hudson Teases ‘Jam-Packed’ Season 2 of ‘Running Point’: ‘Just More Insanity’ (Exclusive)

Kate Hudson is taking to the court for a “jam-packed” second season of Running Point — and this time, she’s got some iconic new players joining the Netflix show’s team.

Ahead of the April 23 premiere of Season 2 of Running Point, the Oscar-nominated actress opened up to PopCulture.com about the “unhinged” and “wild” antics to come as Hudson’s Isla Gordon works to stay on top with the Los Angeles Waves in the hit Netflix sports comedy.

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“I’m so excited, it’s a jam-packed, fun season, and I can’t wait to get it out there. It’s going to be great,” Hudson told PopCulture as part of Running Point‘s partnership with State Farm, adding that Season 2 is “just more insanity” with “more unhinged, wild, inappropriate behavior” from the wacky cast of characters.

Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon in Episode 208 of Running Point Season 2. (Cr. Courtesy of Netflix)

While Season 1 of Running Point set the tone for Isla as she found her feet as the head of the Gordon family’s basketball dynasty, the return of her brother Cam (Justin Theroux), “really throws her off and creates a little bit of tension” that starts to “domino effect into other places in her life,” Hudson teased.

“This season for Isla is really about just trying to figure out what her place is in this franchise,” she shared, adding that at the heart of the comedy’s sophomore run is the question, “What is it to be an ambitious woman and how do you balance that in your life?”

“What is it to be a woman that wants to be ambitious?” she continued. “And how are you supported in that?”

“But of course, these are very flawed people, and so we make decisions that would be probably unforgivable in a real-life situation,” Hudson added. “Somehow we find ourselves in these scenarios that just make for great comedy.”

Joining Hudson courtside in Season 2 are a slew of new faces, including Ray Romano as the LA Waves’ new head coach, along with guest stars Lisa Rinna, Ken Marino, Nicole Richie, Octavia Spencer, Scott Speedman, and more.

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Hudson told PopCulture that while she loved getting to “play and have fun” with all of the newcomers on set this season, starring opposite Romano was “really special.”

“Working with Ray Romano was really special and felt really wonderful for me, just ’cause he’s such a legend,” she gushed of the Everybody Loves Raymond star. “When people have been in your home for so many years, and you know them so well from a character, to then actually get to work with them and explore something new with them, it’s so fun to do.”

Praising Romano as “the most wonderful, professional, kind” person, Hudson shared, “I just loved our dynamic in this sort of president/coach relationship that we’re creating. And I really, really appreciated that he just wanted to come … and play with all of us. It was great.”

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Also joining Hudson on Running Point Season 2 is another familiar TV legend — Jake from State Farm. Jake from State Farm makes his first-ever scripted television appearance on the Netflix show, as Running Point partners with State Farm for an “authentic” extension of the brand’s core values and its With the Assist program.

Hudson’s Isla also stars alongside Chet Hanks’ Travis Bugg and Jake from State Farm in a new ad spot for the brand as Jake serves as a “safety net” for the Waves team’s front office.

“It feels really authentic,” Hudson said of the show’s State Farm partnership. “I mean, Netflix had this idea to do a partnership with State Farm [because] they’ve worked and have been a part of the sports community for a long time, so it’s incredibly authentic to the world. So we got to play and have fun, and they do such great commercials, and they’re always really fun and cheeky. I had a great time doing it with them.”

Running Point Season 2 premieres on April 23 on Netflix.