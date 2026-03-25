97 Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix in April 2026

April showers bring plenty of opportunities to catch your new favorite Netflix show or movie — and with the streaming service premiering 97 different titles throughout the month, there will be no shortage of choices.
Fans of the beloved series Love on the Spectrum will get a new season on April 1. Another highly-anticipated Netflix original return this month is Beef, which will debut its second season on April 16. Running Point, the popular Kate Hudson-starring basketball series, returns for its sophomore season April 23, which also happens to be the premiere day for Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, the first spinoff series from the Upside Down.
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As far as movies go, Netflix will release plenty of tried and true classics — such as Along Came Polly, American Gangster and the Mission: Impossible franchise — as well as several Netflix originals. Thrash, an R-rated shark survival thriller, premieres April 10. In Apex, premiering April 24, Charlize Theron stars as a grieving woman on a solo adventure in the Australian wild who becomes hunted by a cunning killer.
Continue below to check out the full list of shows, movies, documentaries and live specials hitting Netflix in April 2026. Don’t forget to see what’s leaving Netflix this month as well!
Coming to Netflix April 1, 2026
Eat Pray Bark (DE) — NETFLIX FILM
The Giant Falls (AR) — NETFLIX FILM
It Takes a Village (PL) — NETFLIX FILM
Love on the Spectrum: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Sarah Millican: Late Bloomer — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
The Age of Adaline
Along Came Polly
American Gangster
Atonement
Bohemian Rhapsody
Everest
Happy’s Place: Season 1
Hotel Transylvania 2
Kindergarten Cop
Lucy
Madagascar
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Money Talks
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
St. Denis Medical: Season 1
The Wiz
Coming to Netflix April 2, 2026
Agent from Above (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES
Alkhallat+: The Series: Desert Rules (SA) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Bad Guys: The Series: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Ramparts of Ice (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
Sins of Kujo (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
XO, Kitty: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming to Netflix April 3, 2026
Bloodhounds: Season 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Feel My Voice (IT) — NETFLIX FILM
Gangs of Galicia: Season 2 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
High Tides: Season 3 (BE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Maamla Legal Hai: Season 2 (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Coming to Netflix April 7, 2026
Beast (2022)
Sheng Wang: Purple — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Untold: Chess Mates — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Coming to Netflix April 8, 2026
Trust Me: The False Prophet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Coming to Netflix April 9, 2026
18th Rose (PH) — NETFLIX FILM
Bandi (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Big Mistakes — NETFLIX SERIES
IF
Coming to Netflix April 10, 2026
Scream (2022)
Temptation Island: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Thrash — NETFLIX FILM
Turn of the Tide: Season 3 (PT) — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming to Netflix April 11, 2026
A Quiet Place Part II
Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov (GB) — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Coming to Netflix April 12, 2026
At Home With The Furys: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming to Netflix April 13, 2026
America: Our Defining Hours
American Godfathers: The Five Families
The Booze, Bets and Sex That Built America
Halloween Ends
The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen
Noah Kahan: Out of Body — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Coming to Netflix April 14, 2026
Crooks: Season 2 (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Untold: Jail Blazers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Coming to Netflix April 15, 2026
Fake Profile: Season 3 (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
Made with Love (ID) — NETFLIX SERIES
Million Dollar Secret: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Law According to Lidia Poët: Season 3 (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming to Netflix April 16, 2026
BEEF: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Dandelion (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
Ronaldinho: The One and Only (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Coming to Netflix April 17, 2026
180 (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Alpha Males: Season 5 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Roommates — NETFLIX FILM
Coming to Netflix April 18, 2026
Denial
We Are All Trying Here (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming to Netflix April 19, 2026
Him
Coming to Netflix April 20, 2026
CoComelon Lane: Season 7 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Funny AF with Kevin Hart — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming to Netflix April 21, 2026
Unchosen (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Coming to Netflix April 22, 2026
Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Million Dollar Secret: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Santita (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Sold Out on You (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
This Is a Gardening Show — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Coming to Netflix April 23, 2026
Flunked (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Running Point: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming to Netflix April 24, 2026
Apex — NETFLIX FILM
Coming to Netflix April 26, 2026
Supernova:Genesis (MX) — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Coming to Netflix April 27, 2026
Straight to Hell (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming to Netflix April 29, 2026
Je m’appelle Agneta (SE) — NETFLIX FILM
Million Dollar Secret: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Should I Marry A Murderer? (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Coming to Netflix April 30, 2026
Man on Fire — NETFLIX SERIES