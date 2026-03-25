97 Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix in April 2026

April showers bring plenty of opportunities to catch your new favorite Netflix show or movie — and with the streaming service premiering 97 different titles throughout the month, there will be no shortage of choices.

Fans of the beloved series Love on the Spectrum will get a new season on April 1. Another highly-anticipated Netflix original return this month is Beef, which will debut its second season on April 16. Running Point, the popular Kate Hudson-starring basketball series, returns for its sophomore season April 23, which also happens to be the premiere day for Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, the first spinoff series from the Upside Down.

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As far as movies go, Netflix will release plenty of tried and true classics — such as Along Came Polly, American Gangster and the Mission: Impossible franchise — as well as several Netflix originals. Thrash, an R-rated shark survival thriller, premieres April 10. In Apex, premiering April 24, Charlize Theron stars as a grieving woman on a solo adventure in the Australian wild who becomes hunted by a cunning killer.

Continue below to check out the full list of shows, movies, documentaries and live specials hitting Netflix in April 2026. Don’t forget to see what’s leaving Netflix this month as well!

Coming to Netflix April 1, 2026

Eat Pray Bark (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

The Giant Falls (AR) — NETFLIX FILM

It Takes a Village (PL) — NETFLIX FILM

Love on the Spectrum: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Sarah Millican: Late Bloomer — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The Age of Adaline

Along Came Polly

American Gangster

Atonement

Bohemian Rhapsody

Everest

Happy’s Place: Season 1

Hotel Transylvania 2

Kindergarten Cop

Lucy

Madagascar

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Money Talks

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

St. Denis Medical: Season 1

The Wiz

Coming to Netflix April 2, 2026

Agent from Above (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES

Alkhallat+: The Series: Desert Rules (SA) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Bad Guys: The Series: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Ramparts of Ice (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Sins of Kujo (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

XO, Kitty: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix April 3, 2026

Bloodhounds: Season 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Feel My Voice (IT) — NETFLIX FILM

Gangs of Galicia: Season 2 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

High Tides: Season 3 (BE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Maamla Legal Hai: Season 2 (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Coming to Netflix April 7, 2026

Beast (2022)

Sheng Wang: Purple — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Untold: Chess Mates — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Coming to Netflix April 8, 2026

Trust Me: The False Prophet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Coming to Netflix April 9, 2026

18th Rose (PH) — NETFLIX FILM

Bandi (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Big Mistakes — NETFLIX SERIES

IF

Coming to Netflix April 10, 2026

Scream (2022)

Temptation Island: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Thrash — NETFLIX FILM

Turn of the Tide: Season 3 (PT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix April 11, 2026

A Quiet Place Part II

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov (GB) — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Coming to Netflix April 12, 2026

At Home With The Furys: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix April 13, 2026

America: Our Defining Hours

American Godfathers: The Five Families

The Booze, Bets and Sex That Built America

Halloween Ends

The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen

Noah Kahan: Out of Body — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Coming to Netflix April 14, 2026

Crooks: Season 2 (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Untold: Jail Blazers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Coming to Netflix April 15, 2026

Fake Profile: Season 3 (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

Made with Love (ID) — NETFLIX SERIES

Million Dollar Secret: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Law According to Lidia Poët: Season 3 (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix April 16, 2026

BEEF: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Dandelion (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Ronaldinho: The One and Only (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Coming to Netflix April 17, 2026

180 (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Alpha Males: Season 5 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Roommates — NETFLIX FILM

Coming to Netflix April 18, 2026

Denial

We Are All Trying Here (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix April 19, 2026

Him

Coming to Netflix April 20, 2026

CoComelon Lane: Season 7 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Funny AF with Kevin Hart — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix April 21, 2026

Unchosen (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Coming to Netflix April 22, 2026

Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Million Dollar Secret: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Santita (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Sold Out on You (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

This Is a Gardening Show — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Coming to Netflix April 23, 2026

Flunked (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Running Point: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix April 24, 2026

Apex — NETFLIX FILM

Coming to Netflix April 26, 2026

Supernova:Genesis (MX) — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Coming to Netflix April 27, 2026

Straight to Hell (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix April 29, 2026

Je m’appelle Agneta (SE) — NETFLIX FILM

Million Dollar Secret: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Should I Marry A Murderer? (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Coming to Netflix April 30, 2026

Man on Fire — NETFLIX SERIES