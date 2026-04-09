‘Nobody Wants This’ Adds Several Beloved Comedy Stars to Season 3 Cast

Nobody Wants This is going big for its third season.

The Netflix hit has added several beloved comedy stars and more for the upcoming season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, and Jackie Tohn star in the show, which premiered in September 2024. Netflix renewed the series for Season 3 in November, just weeks after Season 2 premiered. A premiere date for Season 3 has not been announced, but it will air later this year. And the cast is expanding.

Erin Foster

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Core Entertainment)

Erin Foster will guest star as Nicole, a terminally single and chaotic mess… She’s Joanne if everything had gone wrong for her life.

The Nobody Wants This creator, writer, and executive producer is making her return to acting with her guest appearance, as her last role was in the TV movie Daddy Issues in 2018, on which she was also the EP. Foster also starred in and executive produced the series Barely Famous. Additional screen credits include Circle, He’s Such a Girl, Still Waiting…, Tell Me You Love Me, The Darkroom, The O.C., and Cellular.

From 2017 to 2020, Foster and her sister, Sara, were co-creative heads of Bumble. Since 2021, they have hosted the podcast The World’s First Podcast with Erin & Sara Foster.

Poorna Jagannathan

(Disney/James Washington) POORNA JAGANNATHAN

Poorna Jagannathan will guest star as Sebastien’s brassy and biting aunt.

She is best known for her roles as Nalini Vishwakumar on Never Have I Ever and Lucky on Deli Boys. Additional credits include See You When I See You, Goodrich, Turtles All the Way Down, The Out-Laws, Ten Year Old Town, I’ll Show You Mine, Defending Jacob, Messiah, and Big Little Lies.

Avan Jogia

Oliver Kennedy (Avan Jogia). Credit: Philippe Bossé/Prime

Avan Jogia is guest starring as Travis, a confident and unbothered guy’s guy who enjoys getting under Joanne’s skin.

He most recently starred in the steamy Prime Video drama 56 Days alongside Dove Cameron. Jogia is best known for his role as Beck Oliver in the hit Nickelodeon series Victorious, which ran for three seasons from 2010 to 2013. He can also be seen in Our Hero, Balthazar, Orphan Black: Echoes, Choose Love, Johnny & Clyde, Door Mouse, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, The Exchange, The Stranger, Zombieland: Double Tap, Now Apocalypse, The New Romantic, and Ghost Wars.

Stephanie Koenig

(Photo by Araya Doheny/WireImage)

Stephanie Koenig is guest starring as Poppy, a sardonic dating app regular who tries her luck with Sasha.

She is best known for her roles as Gwen Sanders in English Teacher and Fran Frask in Lessons in Chemistry. Koenig can also be seen in Sick Girl, The Offer, A Spy Movie, The Flight Attendant, Good Luck with Everything, Adam, Grandmother’s Gold, and Swedish Dicks.

Keyla Monterroso Mejia

(Disney/Gilles Mingasson) KEYLA MONTERROSO MEJIA

Keyla Monterroso Mejia will have a major recurring role as Amber, a single woman enrolled in Joanne’s Intro to Judaism class who is obsessed with finding a Jewish husband.

She has been recurring on Abbott Elementary as Ashley since 2022, and is also known for her role as Dulce on Acapulco and Petra on The Studio. Additional credits include Valentina, Running Point, You’re Cordially Invited, One of Them Days, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Freeridge, The Estate, and Boo, Bitch.

Andrew Rannells

Pictured (L-R): Andrew Rannells as Harris Parson Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

Andrew Rannells will have a major recurring role as Sebastien, Joanne’s nemesis in conversion class.

He is best known for originating the role of Elder Kevin Price in the 2011 Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, for which he was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He also won the 2012 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Additional Broadway credits include Falsettos, Jersey Boys, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Hamilton, and Hairspray.

On the screen, Rannells is known for roles in the NBC sitcom The New Normal and HBO’s Girls, as well as Black Monday, Big Mouth, A Simple Favor, The Intern, The Prom, and Bachelorette. Rannells most recently appeared in Deli Boys, Elsbeth, and Too Much.

Sadie Sandler

(Photo by Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Sadie Sandler will be guest starring as Denise, a young psychic who gives a reading to Morgan.

She is taking after her father, Adam Sandler, by taking on more acting roles. Most of her filmography includes her dad’s projects, such as Jay Kelly, Happy Gilmore 2, Leo, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, Hubie Halloween, The Wrong Missy, Murder Mystery, and The Week Of, among many others. Her new Netflix movie, Roommates, releases on April 17.

Sarah Silverman

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Sarah Silverman will have a major recurring role as Rabbi Eden, the warm, quirky teacher of an Intro to Judaism class, and a supportive presence for Joanne and Noah.

Silverman began her career with a brief stint as a writer and cast member on Saturday Night Live during Season 19 in the ‘90s. She went on to star in and produce The Sarah Silverman Program, which ran from 2007 to 2010 on Comedy Central. Silverman was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on it.

Her various credits also include Monk, Mr. Show, V.I.P, Who’s the Caboose?, School of Rock, Battle of the Sexes, Wreck-It Ralph, I Smile Back, and many, many more. In 2010, she released an autobiography, The Bedwetter, which she adapted into an off-Broadway musical in 2022. From 2017 to 2018, Silverman hosted the Hulu late-night talk show I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman.

Steven Weber

Pictured: Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer — (Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC)

Steven Weber will be guest starring as Julian, a funny, grounded, cool and secure divorced dad.

He’s been starring in Chicago Med as Dr. Dean Archer since 2021 and is also known for The Bravest Knight, Puppy Dog Pals, 13 Reasons Why, Indebted, Get Shorty, Ballers, Return to Christmas Creek, Mom, Avengers Assemble, and NCIS: New Orleans.