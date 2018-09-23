Kaley Cuoco Reveals ‘Big Bang Theory’ Cast’s Reaction to Final Season Decision

Kaley Cuoco spoke about the impending end of The Big Bang Theory last week, revealing how the cast reacted to the final decision.

Cuoco was on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday, where she discussed the upcoming final season of CBS’ The Big Bang Theory. As Corden pointed out, it has become the longest-running multi-camera series in TV history, though that has not made it any easier for Cuoco and her co-stars to say goodbye. The actress talked about the moment when the cast learned that they were heading into their last season.

“It was definitely tough,” she admitted. “There was not a dry eye in the room, and a lot of hysterical sobs. You know — I think I wrote this on my social — it wouldn’t have mattered when it ended, we all would have been completely devastated. It was a long run, and we’ve been very grateful. It’s time to, I guess, move on to other things. Which is so heartbreaking, but it would would have been heartbreaking no matter when.”

While she is sad to see the series go, Cuoco has a good sense of humor about the big finale. When asked what she would like to see in the final season, she told Corden she would like for the elevator to be fixed, referencing one of the longest-running jokes on the series. Cuoco’s character, Penny, along with Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons) are forced to climb five flights of stairs to their adjacent apartments, as the elevator in their building has been broken for the entire length of the show.

While CBS has announced that season 12 will mark the end of the beloved series, co-creator Bill Prady has admitted that he has no idea how that ending will go. He spoke to reporters from Us Weekly last week during the Television Industry Advocacy Awards, revealing that there was still a lot of groundwork to be done on season 12.

“We’re approaching the final season the same way we’ve approached the 11 seasons before: with no planning whatsoever,” he said candidly. “From day one, we have never planned an arch for a season. We don’t plan ahead, we just kind of just tell the next story.”

The Big Bang Theory has already aired over 250 episodes, and hit plenty of milestones along the way. Characters have gotten married, there have been countless celebrity cameos and the outer reaches of geek culture have been explored.

The final season premieres on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.