Kaley Cuoco Posts Hilariously Messy Photo After Golden Globes Loss

✖

Kaley Cuoco may not have taken home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for her performance in HBO Max's The Flight Attendant, but she's making the most of it. While Cuoco posted the traditional glam shot of her Oscar de la Renta gown before the ceremony, she also joked about her defeat by posting a picture of herself surrounded by carbs, clutching a champagne bottle, slumped on the floor. "I would like to thank...never mind," she joked in the caption.

It was Cuoco's first Golden Globes nomination. She lost to Schitt's Creek's Catherine O'Hara, but Cuoco seemed happy just to be nominated. When her nomination was announced on Feb. 3, Cuoco posted a video on Instagram of her excitedly tearful reaction to hearing her name called. "Thank you [Golden Globes]! [HFPA]I will never ever forget this moment and I can’t stop crying ... so proud of my entire team [on The Flight Attendant]!!!!!" she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco)

"OMG! My heart is still pounding and the tears won’t stop flowing!" Cuoco said in a statement following her nomination. "Thank you HFPA for these incredible nominations. This is truly the highlight of my entire career and I couldn’t be more excited and proud to share this recognition with the most incredible cast and crew. This feels like a dream!"

Cuoco opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her role in The Flight Attendant and her excitement over playing such a messy woman. "I loved everything about her," she said. "Obviously, this girl struggles and she's got a lot of emotional turmoil, and as we find out in the eight episodes, a lot goes back to her childhood, which is something she's been running from her entire life. And alcohol is what makes her escape from what has truly happened to her. The trauma of waking up [after] this murder, it's just adding on and bringing her back to her childhood."

"I got to play so many different emotions that I've never been able to do before. I've never had the opportunity, so this was my time," Cuoco said about her role in the murder mystery. "In the last few episodes, she really hits rock bottom and I think I went into the hair and makeup room maybe twice 'cause we just kind of let everything go. And it was so cool 'cause it felt so real and authentic. I'm like, shouldn't look her best. This is not [that], you know what I mean? So it was kind of cool to get authentic and real and play it as real as I possibly could."