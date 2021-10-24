Kaley Cuoco Joins Iconic Sitcom 2 Years After ‘Big Bang Theory’ Ends

The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco has her next project coming out soon. Cuoco revealed on her Instagram that she would be appearing in an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s 11th season. “Yes I did an episode of Curb,” she wrote. “Yes it was a bucket list moment for me!”

Curb’s executive producer Jeff Schaffer offered Entertainment Weekly some insight into the upcoming season, and he gave a few details about Cuoco’s character. “She’s a doctor who shows exceeding amounts of patience with Larry. She is playing the girlfriend of Freddy Funkhouser [Vince Vaughn], and as happens to all things Funkhouser, when Larry gets involved, things get more complicated and then they go south,” Schaffer teased. “She said she hadn’t done a lot of improv before she came in, and she must’ve been lying. She fit in perfectly — it was like she’d been on the show forever.”

While she may have been new to improv, Cuoco is no stranger to sitcoms, starring on The Big Bang Theory for 12 seasons. The show wrapped in 2019, but Cuoco already has plans for a Friends-style reunion special for the Big Bang crew. During a new interview with Variety to preview The Flight Attendant Season 2 and to celebrate her Emmy nod, Cuoco said she was really impressed with the Friends reunion. “When I watched, I definitely thought, I would love to do that one day. I would love to do that with our show,” she said.

However, Cuoco acknowledged that it was still a bit too early to indulge in that kind of nostalgia. Cuoco told E! News she was open to doing something similar for Big Bang, but not quite yet. “It does still feel like yesterday that we wrapped,” Cuoco said in the May interview. “I think everyone is kind of trying out their new paths and seeing what their next project is, and I’m excited to see how everyone flourishes.”

“I think in a few years or whenever anyone’s open to it, I definitely will be down for that,” Cuoco continued. “It was a life-changing experience for all of us, and it’d be great to do that for the fans, too, because we had such an amazing fan base that stuck with us for so long.”