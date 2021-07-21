Mayim Bialik Shares Throwback 'Big Bang Theory' Selfie With Jim Parsons

✖

Mayim Bialik has Big Bang Theory fans all worked up after sharing a throwback selfie with former co-star Jim Parsons on set as Amy Farrah Fowler and Sheldon Cooper. It's been two years since the hit CBS show came to an end, and fans of the series have been clamoring for a possible reunion special. So when Bialik took to Instagram this week to share a mirror selfie from on set, the comments were filled with hopeful followers.

"Mirror selfie," she simply captioned the shot with Parsons, adding an emoji wearing glasses and the hashtag for Flashback Friday. Fans were all over the comments hoping the post meant more than just a walk down memory lane. "PLEASE TELL ME THIS MEANS SOMETHING!" one person wrote, as another asked, "Is this a sign????" A third echoed, "IS THIS OUR CLUE!?"

Bialik addressed the reunion fervor in an April interview with Hollywood Life, explaining that she felt a little more time might need to pass before a reunion was in the cards. "Because we just finished, it’s kind of hard to think about [a] reunion or reboot," the Jeopardy! guest host explained. "I’m a happy Warner Bros employee, I have a production company there. ...Anything more Warner Bros would like, I’m pretty much available. So, don’t have to ask me twice!"

Kaley Cuoco, who starred as Penny Hofstadter on The Big Bang Theory, echoed her former co-star's comments in May to E! News and said she would "definitely" be down for a reunion special. "It does still feel like yesterday that we wrapped," she explained. "I think everyone is kind of trying out their new paths and seeing what their next project is, and I'm excited to see how everyone flourishes."

"I think in a few years or whenever anyone's open to it, I definitely will be down for that," Cuoco continued. "It was a life-changing experience for all of us, and it'd be great to do that for the fans, too, because we had such an amazing fan base that stuck with us for so long." The Flight Attendant star added she's still "very close" to former boyfriend and co-star Johnny Galecki, and that the two enjoy sharing updates on their lives even after ending their show.