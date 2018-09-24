Kaley Cuoco Open to ‘Big Bang Theory’ Spinoff Series

Kaley Cuoco is already looking to the future — both for herself and for Penny Hofstadter, who she says she would gladly play in a spin-off series.

Cuoco is very sad to see The Big Bang Theory entering its final season on CBS. In a new interview with Extra, she admitted that she would be pleased to continue on as Penny in any capacity that was available to her. There have reportedly been rumors all over Hollywood about the possibility of a sequel or a spin-off, and while Cuoco said that she has heard no official word, she would be glad to take part.

“If [series co-creator Chuck Lorre] called me and said ‘let’s do something’ tomorrow, I would,” she confirmed.

Cuoco has gone on the record several times saying that she and the rest of the cast were surprised to hear that season 12 would be their last. In the spring, CBS executives had said that they would love to stretch the series out for another two years, as long as Lorre and everyone else was on board. They changed their tune shortly before premiere season began.

“It’s broken my heart,” Cuoco told Extra. “I am so sad that it’s ending. For the record, I would have done 20 more years.”

Of course, with nearly all of the main cast now married off to one another, it is not likely that one character could do a spin-off without some serious lifestyle changes. As it is, Cuoco and her castmates are making at least $1 million per episode, and the bar is getting harder and harder to raise.

“I think we were all hoping for a giant ‘bazinga!’” Cuoco joked of the cancellation news. She shared a similar sentiment last week on The Late Late Show with James Corden. There, she said that the cast had been together when they heard their show was wrapping up, and the news had devastated them.

“It was definitely tough,” she admitted. “There was not a dry eye in the room, and a lot of hysterical sobs. You know — I think I wrote this on my social — it wouldn’t have mattered when it ended, we all would have been completely devastated. It was a long run, and we’ve been very grateful. It’s time to, I guess, move on to other things. Which is so heartbreaking, but it would would have been heartbreaking no matter when.”

While the end is fast approaching, it is not here yet. The Big Bang Theory season 12 premieres on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Another episode airs on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET, and the show will remain in that time slot for the rest of the season.