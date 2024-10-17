Justin Hartley Teases More Potential ‘This Is Us’ Reunions on ‘Tracker’

Just as Tracker Season 2 is getting off the ground, Justin Hartley is revealing whether some This Is Us cameos are in store. The first season of the CBS breakout hit saw Hartley reuniting with Jennifer Morrison, who played U.S. Marines veteran Cassidy Sharp and quickly grew close to Hartley’s Kevin Pearson, bonding through AA. Morrison appeared in the Season 1 finale of Tracker as a family friend of Colter’s, whose daughter went missing.

Additionally, Hartley’s This Is Us step-father Jon Huertas directed an episode during the first season. So, could more reunions be on the way, whether on-camera or off? Via Us Weekly, the actor appeared on the Oct. 15 episode of Tommy DiDario’s I’ve Never Said This Before podcast and was asked if fans will see more This Is Us stars on Tracker. “I think we will,” Hartley shared. He didn’t give out any more details, but did discuss how close he is with the cast, even two years after the NBC drama ended.

Pictured: Director Jon Huertas and Justin Hartley. Photo: Michael Courtney/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“We’ve all talked about [bringing the show back in some way]. I don’t know if there are plans to reboot it — I haven’t been involved yet — which is a whole other conversation,” Harley said. “But I still keep in touch with all of those guys. They are all so great, they will be lifelong friends of mine. I love them all.”

While it does sound like there could be another This Is Us reunion in the near future, that doesn’t necessarily mean it will be happening any time soon or it’s even official. Much of the cast have been pretty busy with their own jobs and lives, but you never know what could happen. It would be pretty fun. Since Hartley seems to be completely on board with it, it’s always possible. Fans will just have to wait and see.

Meanwhile, there are still some fun appearances in Tracker Season 2. Jensen Ackles will be returning as Russell Shaw for multiple episodes beginning with this Sunday’s episode. Melissa Roxburgh is also set to return, likely later this season, as Colter and Russell’s sister, Dory Shaw, as they dig deeper into their family’s background. There is a lot to look forward to in Season 2, even if a This Is Us reunion doesn’t happen. One can always hope, so fans will just have to wait and see. New episodes of Tracker air on Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The show will be going back to the 8 p.m. ET slot on Nov. 3.