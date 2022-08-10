'Justified': Incendiary Device Thrown Onto Revival Series' Set

Filming for the Justified revival has run into some serious issues lately, with a new report revealing that an incendiary device was thrown onto the series' set. According to PEOPLE, a Chicago Police Department spokesperson confirmed that investigators were called to "a film set" on Monday evening. The nature of the call was due to "an unidentified offender" who "lit and threw an unidentified object towards the surrounding area of the set."

The outlet noted that both Deadline and local ABC affiliate WLS-TV reported that the production set in question was for the revival series, Justified: City Primeval. "The object did not explode and no injuries were reported," the CPD spokesperson added. "There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating." PEOPLE reports that it reached out to representatives from FX, but they "did not immediately respond" to a request for comment.

The new incident comes just two weeks after production on the set of Justified: City Primeval was halted in Chicago, after a pair of cars drove through barricades while engaged in a gunfight. Deadline reported that no cast or crew members were injured in the incident, but that cast and crew hit the ground and took cover when the incident occurred near the city's Douglass Park. The outlet also reports that series lead Timony Olyphant was present during the situation. A tipster told Deadline that Olyphant shielded a cast member from gunfire, although that could not be verified. Production is expected to resume on Monday.

The new FX series is based on Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon In Detroit. Series star Olyphant is set to return as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens for the limited FX series. No other past series stars have been reported to be turning up in the new series, but fans have been hoping that Walton Goggins might return.

Goggins appeared alongside Olyphant in Justified, starring as Boyd Crowder, "the son of one of Harlan's biggest career criminals," per Wikipedia. "Boyd is known for robbing banks and using pyrotechnics, which brings Raylan, with whom he used to dig coal, back to Harlan. At the start of the series Boyd is a born-again, tent-preaching white supremacist, though he later moves on to attempting to control Harlan's criminal underground." At this time, Justified: City Primeval does not have an announced premiere date, but may not air until sometime in 2023.