Walton Goggins Just Booked Another Big TV Role

✖

Walton Goggins has starred in some big TV shows over the years, and the actor just booked another role that is certain to intrigue fans. According to Deadline, Goggins has been added to the cast of the upcoming Apple TV+ show The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, a six-episode limited series based on author Walter Mosley's best-selling novel of the same name. He joins previously announced cast members Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback, who recently starred in the Oscar-winning film Judas and the Black Messiah.

Additionally, Omar Miller — Goggin's co-star from CBS' hit sitcom The Unicorn — has also joined the series cast. Other newly announced stars of the show include Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us), Damon Gupton (Bates Motel), and Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Real Husbands of Hollywood). In The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, Jackson plays the titular character, Ptolemy Grey, who is described as a "lonely 91-year-old man with dementia" who "is temporarily able to remember his past and uses the time to investigate the death of his nephew." Production on the show is said to have begun this month, though no premiere date has yet been announced.

‘The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey’: Walton Goggins, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Omar Miller Among Five Cast In Apple Limited Series https://t.co/9HEMNNFKrv — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 27, 2021

Goggins has become an A-list movie star over the years but is well known for his many TV roles on shows like The Shield, Justified, and Sons of Anarchy. He's also held leading roles on two big HBO comedies: Vice Principles and The Righteous Gemstones, which is still an active series. Currently, Goggins has been leading The Unicorn, a sitcom about a father raising his two children alone after the death of his wife.

Back in November, Goggins sat down with the AV Club and spoke about the show, including what it was like to get back to work after being away for many months due to the Covid-19 pandemic causing mass TV and film production shutdowns. "Initially, it felt like there was so much to kind of overcome, he explained. "But CBS and all of the studios, both big and small, had done such a good job taking into consideration people’s safety, and the protocols that they put in place are extraordinary."

Goggins went on to share that wearing a mask and face shield while on-set was difficult to get used to at first, but once he and the rest of the cast got used to it things became easier. "As soon as that mask came off the first take, and it was just us, and there were two people looking into each other’s eyes, saying these lines, experiencing these emotions," he shared. "It all just–I almost started crying because it made me feel so human. It was beautiful. And we’re back, and that’s it. It’s the new normal. You just adjust like everyone else."