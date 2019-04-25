Jussie Smollett: ‘Empire’ Fans Sound off During Actor’s Final Episode

Empire finally said goodbye to Jussie Smollett with an eventful final episode, and fans had lots to say.

The eventful hour, titled “Never Doubt I Love,” saw Jamal (Smollett) and Kai (Toby Onwumere) tie the knot, as the Lyon family dealt with attacks from the dangerous Damon Cross and the looming FBI investigation.

During the hour, a mysterious person leaked Kai’s HIV-positive status to the press, as Jamal attempted to get his father to show his approval of the union by walking with him down the aisle.

Despite the drama both on and off the screen, fans of the Fox drama series supported the joyous union of the beloved character and his love interest.

I support the marriage between Jamal and his lover 💕💯❤️🧡💛💚#empire #fox59 — Caitlin Thompson (@Caitlin87730650) April 25, 2019

“Personally, Kai and Jamal are a match made in heaven,” One user commented.

“I’m so happy for Jamal, he’s finally happy,” Another fan wrote on Twitter.

“The love Jamal and Kai has is really sweet,” a third user commented.

Other fans were distracted during the special occasion, given the reality that Smollett was written off the Season 5 for the last two episodes after he was caught in the legal ramifications of his alleged hate crime.

“Crazy this may be Jussie Smollett’s last Empire episode,” one user commented.

Other viewers still against Smollett even showing up on the show, shaming the series for not cutting the character from all new episodes.

This show is a piece of trash, you should all be ashamed to even work with jussie #Empire — John (@clinton4prisonL) April 25, 2019

Ahead of the airing of the episode, the Empire cast, including star Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard released an open letter to producers of the series requesting Smollett not be permanently fired from the show.

“Together, as a united front, we stand with Jussie Smollett and ask that our co-star, brother and friend be brought back for our sixth season of Empire,” the letter, released by The Hollywood Reporter, read. “It’s clearer every day that the extreme political climate in our country has only made our system of justice and the court of public opinion more unjust.

“A family is there for us in good times and bad. It can cut through the noise and confusion to understand that there is a person in the center of all this who deserves nothing more than to move forward with his life. We understand that this show is a business. And that business matters to us as well. We are confident our fans will welcome our ‘Jamal’ back into the Empire family as enthusiastically as we will,” the letter continued.

Empire airs Wednesdays at 8p.m. ET on Fox. The series has not yet been officially renewed for Season 6.