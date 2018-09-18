Julie Chen’s ‘The Talk’ Fans Reeling From News of Her Leaving

Fans are reeling after news broke that Julie Chen would reportedly be leaving The Talk after nine seasons.

After anchoring on the CBS talk show since 2009, Julie Chen is slated to make her exit during Tuesday’s episode, according to reports from TMZ, but fans who have become accustomed to sitting down with Chen in the mornings are not quite ready to see her leave.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One fan is so bummed by the sudden exit that she “can’t see myself watching the show now,” dubbing Chen “the best thing about The Talk.”

Oh, bummer! Julie Chen was really the best thing about The Talk, especially since Aishsa Tyler left. Honestly, I can’t see myself watching the show now. Best of luck to you Julie. — LilyM (@EmeraldLilyM) September 18, 2018

According to reports, Chen will appear in a video that will air during the talk show’s Tuesday segment in which she will officially announce her exit from the long-running morning show. It is believed that Chen’s exit will be effective immediately.

The announcement will come after Chen has been absent from the series since last week, when she took a step back from her position in order to spend time with family following her husband’s resignation after misconduct reports surfaced.

@JulieChen I’m so so sorry, julie. I will.miss you on The Talk. — Angie (@Sushi_Sweetie) September 18, 2018

Chen has been an anchor on The Talk since the show’s inception in 2009, and has been sitting beside co-hosts as they come and go, including original co-hosts Sara Gilbert and Sharon Osbourne. At the moment, it is not clear who will replace Chen.

@JulieChen I will miss you on The Talk ! Please don’t cancel Big Brother — Nancy Brandon Hickey (@rubyrd) September 18, 2018

It is not yet known if Chen will also be leaving Big Brother, the series she has hosted since the series’ start in 2000. However, sources claim that Chen intends to remain at the series through the end of the current season and for “years to come.”

Please don’t leave Big Brother. We love you, and it wouldn’t be the same without you. @JulieChen — ✨ H B I C ✨ (@Doe_ReMi) September 18, 2018

Chen and her The Talk co-hosts have not yet commented on the reports that she will be leaving.

The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET. Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.