Julianne Nicholson Returning To ‘Law & Order’ With ‘Menendez Murders’ Role

The Law & Order franchise is known to keep things in the family, and that once again rings true with the latest casting announcement.

Julianne Nicholson, veteran of Law & Order: Criminal Intent, as landed a role in the upcoming series Law & Order: True Crime – The Menendez Murders.

Nicholson is set to play Jill Lansing in the series, one of the attorneys defending the Menendez brothers. Edie Falco stars as Leslie Abramson, who defended Erik Menendez, while Nicholson’s Lansing represented Lyle Menendez.

Law & Order: True Crime is set to be an anthology series, taking on a different case with each new season. The first installment has been ordered for eight episodes by NBC.

The Menendez Murders will tell the tale of the talked-about Menendez murder case. Two brothers – Lyle (Gaston Villanueva) and Erik (Gus Halper) – were convicted of murdering both of their parents in 1996. However, the murders took place seven years prior to the conviction, and there were several issues throughout the entire process.

This will mark a return to the franchise for Nicholson, who has appeared on two different Law & Order shows over the years. After participating in just one episode of the original series, the actress stuck around for 24 episodes of Criminal Intent.

Nicholson’s casting comes just after Anthony Edwards was brought into the fray. The actor will portray Judge Stanley Weisberg, who presided over the trail and had a relationship with Edie Falco’s character.

