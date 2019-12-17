Julianne Hough’s NBC Christmas Special Gets Rave Reviews Just Weeks After ‘AGT’ Firing

Julianne Hough returned to NBC Monday night for Holiday with the Houghs, a celebrity-filled hour-long special co-starring her brother, Derek Hough. The pre-taped special marks the second time she has appeared on NBC since the network announced she would not be returning to America’s Got Talent for a second season. Fans at home fell in love with the special though, as the Hough siblings brought a dose of energy to the night.

Late last month, NBC announced Hough and Gabrielle Union were ousted from AGT after hosting the show’s summer 2019 season. It was later reported that Union frequently complained about a “toxic” workplace and NBC launched an investigation into the show. Union has since met with NBC about the situation.

Sources said Union and Hough both received notes about their appearance throughout the season. In her first response to the situation, Hough said she enjoyed working on the show and with NBC.

“I had a wonderful time on America’s Got Talent, I loved working with the cast, crew and producers. I am happy to continue my working relationship with NBC,” the former Dancing With The Stars pro dancer said. “I’m looking forward to what the future holds.”

After hearing about Union’s meeting with NBC, Hough said she was “really happy” that her former co-star got to express her concerns directly to NBC brass.

“That’s awesome. Oh good. That’s amazing,” Hough told Entertainment Tonight. “Honestly, we’ve been here doing so many rehearsals I haven’t really looked at my phone, but that makes me really happy. That’s such an amazing step in shifting the paradigm of the workplace and it’s great.”

Since the situation began, Hough has been on NBC twice. Before her special aired on Monday, she also performed during the 87th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, which aired on the network earlier this month.

If you missed Holidays with the Houghs on Monday, the special will be repeated on Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

