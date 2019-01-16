Julia Roberts Not Returning for Season 2 of ‘Homecoming’ on Amazon

Julia Roberts will reportedly not be returning for the second season of Homecoming on Amazon.

According to E! News, the Oscar-winner is not reprising her role as Heidi Bergman in Season 2 of the series, but will remain an executive producer.

The first season of Homecoming followed Bergman, a caseworker for Homecoming Transitional Support Center, an organization that was designed to help military veterans as they got reacquainted to civilian life.

However, she soon learns that The Geist Group — the organization behind the center — had a different, more secretive, plan for the vets and she quickly uncovers the truth.

In addition to Roberts, the first season of Homecoming also starred Bobby Cannavale, Stephan James, Shea Whigham, Alex Karpovsky, Sissy Spacek, Dermot Mulroney, Sydney Poitier Heartsong, Frankie Shaw and Jeremy Allen White.

Notably, while she has appeared in other TV shows in the past, Homecoming was Robert’s first ever series regular role. It worked out well for her too, considering she earned a Best Actress – Television Series Drama nomination at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Her co-star Stephan James was also nominated —in the Best Actor – Television Series Drama catagory — and the show as a whole was nominated for Best Television Series – Drama.

At this time, there are no specific details regarding casting or story for the second season of Homecoming.

The series is based on a podcast of the same name, and was adapted for Amazon by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, who also directed all 10 episodes of Season 1.

During a November 2018 conversation with The Playlist, Esmail spoke about the series and shared how he first became aware of the podcast and why he felt strongly about creating a TV series out of it.

“Well, [I discovered it through] my agent actually. Yeah, it’s a lot more boring than that, my agent sent it to me and said, ‘These guys are potentially interested in adapting this to a film or a show.’ They didn’t quite know,” he said. “And my instinct initially was to not do anything with it because if the podcast was doing so well in that format I’m not one of these guys whose instinct is to adapt something into another medium just because it’s popular.”

“But I binged the entire six episodes of the first season and I became pretty obsessed with it. And then I binged it again shortly thereafter with my wife. So those first two binges were just me listening to it as a fan, and then I think I binged it a third time,” Esmail continued. “And it was in that third time that I started to just see how it could be a TV show in its own way.”

“That it could be a different creature from the podcast and that there was some relevant thing about the story and about the way we could tell the story in a TV show that felt like it would be different enough,” he added.

Season 1 of Homecoming is available now on Amazon Prime.