Joy Behar Returns to ‘the View’: See Her Work From Home Setup

Joy Behar has officially returned to The View, though she’s taking a few extra precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, the 77-year-old joined her fellow co-hosts virtually after a days-long absence, choosing to join them at the table not physically, but rather by videoing in to the ABC talk show from home.

Behar joined co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg as well as guest co-host Sara Haines. During the episode, they discussed everything from parenting in the “new normal” of social distancing to the promised stimulus package. Behar’s appearance was met with applause from fans who were happy to see her back.

“We missed you [Joy Behar],” wrote one viewer. “Been watching since day 1.”

“Finally!” tweeted a second person. “It’s not the view without Joy !”

“Yaaas!!! I miss Joy on The View,” commented a third fan.

Behar’s return came more than a week after she revealed that she would be taking a leave of absence out of concern for her own safety.

“I’m in a higher risk group because of my age, but I’m perfectly healthy,” she said during the Friday, March 13 episode of the talk show. “I don’t look my age, but I’m actually up there. The number makes me dizzy.”

Behar explained that the decision had come at the prompting of her daughter.

Although none of the cast or crew of The View have tested positive for the coronavirus, the talk show has taken a number of precautions to keep everyone onboard safe, including suspending having an in studio audience. Additionally, the show brought out a much larger table to take center stage, allowing the co-hosts to sit several feet apart to practice the recommended social distancing.

Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg announced last week that while she would continue her daily appearances on the show, she would not do so from the studio. Instead, she has been calling in from home, explaining “with all this inconsistency between the governor and the mayor, it wasn’t good for me.”

Also absent from the studio is Meghan McCain, who revealed that she, too, will film the show remotely after announcing that she and husband Ben Domenech are expecting their first child together.