Jon Stewart Falls Ill, Will Not Host 'Daily Show' on Monday

Jon Stewart will miss an episode of Comedy Central's 'The Daily Show,' with correspondent Michael Kosta filling in as host.

Jon Stewart recently made a return to Comedy Central's The Daily Show, but now he's having to sit out an episode. The longtime host of the show will not be behind the desk this week, as he has fallen ill, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sharing a statement from The Daily Show producers, THR revealed that Stewart "recently tested positive for Covid-19, therefore he will not be hosting this week and will return on Monday, August 12." In Stewart's place, Daily Show's correspondent Michael Kosta, will host the program all week, with scheduled guests including actor — and former Daily Show correspondent — Ed Helms, as well as author Roxane Gay.

Stewart hosted The Daily Show for 16 years, from 1999 until 2015. He followed the show's original host, Craig Kilborn, who sat behind the desk from 1996 to 1998. Following Stewart's exit, Trevor Noah stepped in and hosted the show from 2015 until 2022.

After Noah's exit, The Daily Show began rotating through guest hosts. Then, earlier this year, it was announced that Stewart would be back to host on Mondays, through the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election. The show continues to rotate through other guest hosts during the rest of its weekly episodes.