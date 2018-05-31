Johnny Galecki Reveals Cryptic Photo in Response to ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation

Johnny Galecki, a Roseanne fan-favorite guest star, took a cryptic route in response to the show’s abrupt cancellation following Roseanne Barr’s racist tweets — proving pictures are worth more than words

Galecki took to Instagram to share a message of equality after the ABC revival series was unexpectedly canceled following Barr’s racist comments toward former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

Captioned simply with a red heart emoji, Galecki posted a collage of photos of people from multiple racial backgrounds to make one face.

Galecki famously played David Healy during the series’ original run, making up one of the series’ core couple with Sara Gilbert’s Darlene Conner.

David returned for one episode during the revival season of the series, with a promise that he would return for more episodes in the now-cancelled eleventh season, his Big Bang Theory schedule permitting.

Barr was caught in controversy Tuesday morning following a racist tweet in which she claimed Jarrett was a product of the Black Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.

The tweet was quickly denounced by her co-stars, and ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey announced the series’ cancellation later Tuesday.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” read ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey’s brief statement to press.

Disney CEO Bob Iger echoed Dungey’s statement on Twitter, adding, “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing.”

Barr later apologized to Jarrett, and anyone else she might hav offended with her remarks, and then claimed to leave Twitter.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” Barr wrote. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

She has remained silent on social media ever since news of the cancellation broke.

“I support ABC’s decision to cancel the show in the wake of Roseanne Barr’s most recent reprehensible tweets,” Roseanne producer Tom Werner said in a statement. “Our goal was to promote constructive discussion about the issues that divide us. It represented the work of hundreds of talented people. I hope the good work done is not totally eclipsed by these abhorrent and offensive comments, and that Roseanne seeks the help she so clearly needs.”

Since the cancellation, Barr has been dropped by ICM Partners and reruns of the original series and the revival have been pulled from TVLand, Paramount Network. Laff, CMT and Hulu.