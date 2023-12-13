John Walsh and Son to Return to 'America's Most Wanted'

Long-time America's Most Wanted host will return to the series in 2024, with his own song Callahan Walsh as his co-host. The show was canceled in 2013 and when it was revived in 2021, Walsh was not the host. Now, he will be back with a massive update for the series.

Walsh is the creator of America's Most Wanted and a passionate anti-crime activist in his own life, while his son is a child advocate for an organization called the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Walsh and Callahan have even appeared on TV together before on older episodes of America's Most Wanted and on Walsh's other shows. Now, they hope to bring a sense of activism and advocacy to the re-launch of America's Most Wanted as well. In a statement to Variety on Wednesday, Walsh said: "It's an incredible time for America's Most Wanted to return to Fox, especially in partnership with my son Callahan, to continue my lifetime's work."

"I'm in constant awe over how instrumental our loyal viewers are in ensuring we get justice for victims and their loved ones," Walsh went on," "and today, they have entirely new tools at their disposal to help us fight back and quickly solve even more crimes."

America's Most Wanted first premiered in 1988, introducing viewers to the most-wanted criminals and fugitives in the country according to the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. Walsh would narrate while actors re-enacted their crimes and getaways, and they would also show interviews with the real-life people affected by these crimes. Finally, the show frequently displayed a hotline where viewers could call in their own tips about the criminals they saw on TV. It was the longest-running show on Fox at the time it was canceled in 2011, though that mark has since been surpassed by The Simpsons.

After Fox canceled the show, Lifetime picked it up from 2011 to 2013 with Walsh still at the helm. it was canceled there as well, but in 2021 Fox decided to revive the show. At the time, Walsh had a contract with Discovery that prevented him from returning, so Elizabeth Vagas has hosted the show. However, starting in 2024, Walsh will be back along with his son. There's no word yet on when exactly the new season will premiere.