John Stamos Teases Josh Peck’s ‘Fuller House’ Appearance

Josh Peck is stopping by Fuller House, John Stamos confirmed in a funny Instagram video Friday.

Stamos shared a video that begins with him sulking around in the Tanner house before he is directed to open the door. The person at the door turns out to be Peck. He jokingly says “Drake… I…” before realizing that Stamos answered the door, not Drake Bell.

“God, I’m on the wrong show!” Peck says before scrambling out of the scene.

A befuddled Stamos then slams the door as the man behind the camera, YouTube personality, David Dobrik, laughs hysterically.

“When worlds collide. #FullerHouse guest,” Stamos wrote in the caption.

The video was not just a joke. According to TVLine, Peck will star as a father in a hip Daddy And Me group Jesse (Stamos) takes baby Pamela to during a season four episode of Fuller House.

Stamos and Peck have been friends for years, having starred as father and son in the short-lived Fox comedy Grandfathered. Stamos also famously defended Peck during the former Drake & Josh actor’s wedding drama with Bell.

Last year, when Peck married Paige O’Brien, Bell was not invited to the wedding, leading Bell to tweet “ties are officially cut” with Peck.

“When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear…,” Bell wrote in a now-deleted message a day after Peck married. “True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brotha.”

Stamos later threw shade at the situation when he shared a photo of himself and Peck on Instagram. “I got invited to the wedding and I didn’t even want to go,” Stamos wrote.

Bell later denied any bitterness between the two former co-stars, saying he was just “caught off guard” when he heard about the wedding.

In an interview with PopCulture.com last month, Bell said he would be interested in reuniting with Peck for a Drake & Josh revival.

“Absolutely, I’d be up for a reboot,” Bell said. “I’m down and I’d love to. It’s just kind of like scheduling and all that. A lot of stuff that has to come together for something like that to actually happen, but it’s definitely not off the table. Knowing Josh and the way that I’ve talked to him about it, and the way that I’ve heard him talk, he would be into it and I would be into it too.”

Peck is not the only new face joining Fuller House. In April, TVLine confirmed that Lee Majors, Lindsay Wagner and Lainie Kazan will appear in season four.

Netflix has yet to set a premiere date for the new Fuller House episodes.

