‘Saturday Night Live’ Announcer Calls Host John Mulaney the Wrong Name

Well, that was awkward.

Former Saturday Night Live writer John Mulaney returned to SNL on Saturday night as the April 14 host. But before he walked out onto the stage in front of the live crowd, the show’s announcer introduced him as “John Mulvaney.

Social media was quick to notice.

THEY JUST ANNOUNCED JOHN MULANEY ON SNL AS “JOHN MULVANEY” LMAO — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) April 15, 2018

Is Mulaney really not going to do anything about Darrell Hammond mispronouncing his name? Or is he saving it for a sketch? #snl #mulvaney — Anthony Williams (@ACWtv) April 15, 2018

Um, did #SNL announcer (Darrell Hammond?) mispronounce John Mulaney’s name as “John Mulvaney” on purpose? — Bill Kuchman (@billkuchman) April 15, 2018

Wait announcing him as John Mulvaney wasn’t a bit??? #snl — tyler feder (@roaringsoftly) April 15, 2018

Did they just announced John Mulaney’s name wrong on SNL? Twice? I mean, if he were just a featured player I’d get it, but he’s the host! — Joshua Mohr (@joshuamohr) April 15, 2018

Yo Darrell Hammond, did you intentionally get John MULANEY’s name wrong? #snl — Jimmy Strummer (@jimmystrummer23) April 15, 2018

Mulaney earned a spot on the SNL writing team back in 2008 and worked on the show for six seasons across five years. He most well-known creation was the Weekend Update character Stefon, played by Bill Hader.

Along with his work on SNL, Mulaney is well known for his stand-up comdey. He’s appeared on multiple late night shows including on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, Conan and Live at Gotham.

He had two Comedy Central specials, The Top Part and John Mulaney: New in Town and another distributed by Netflix, John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid.

His latest special, John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, hits Netflix on May 1.