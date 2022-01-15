John Goodman Was Hospitalized After ‘Righteous Gemstones’ Fight Scene Mishap

John Goodman had a bit of a scare while filming The Righteous Gemstones Season 2. In a couple of recent interviews, the 69-year-old revealed that a stumble during a fight scene led to a hospital visit. In the HBO comedy’s Season 2 premiere, Goodman’s character, pastor Eli Gemstone, fights an attacker who comes after him and his friend Glendon “Junior” Marsh Jr. (Eric Roberts). However, a misstep from Goodman led to a possible concussion.

“We were quite a few takes in with the fight, and it was maybe 1:30-2:00 in the morning. I’m 69 years old so I lost my footing,” Goodman told Newsweek. “The choreography was safe, everything was safe but I lost my footing and slammed headfirst into the rear of a truck and got, as they say, my bell rung.” He added, “We had it all anyway, so to be safe I went to a hospital and got a concussion protocol to follow and some pictures taken of my head to make sure it was OK.”

Goodman then appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Friday, where he also discussed the hospitalization. He said he shouldn’t have even been doing the stunt, but he was determined to defy his age. “I was trying to be stunt boy,” the actor said, adding that he was thinking, “I’m not 69 years old, I’m 23 and I’ll do this all night if I have to. I’ll prove my worth.” However, he was “too tired” and slipped on gravel. He added that the sound of the truck and his head colliding was “the loudest thing” he’d ever heard. He also said doctors at the hospital couldn’t tell if he had a concussion or not after their scans.

The Righteous Gemstones, which co-stars Danny McBride and Adam Devine, airs Sundays on HBO at 10 p.m. ET. All past episodes are streaming on HBO Max. Goodman also stars on The Conners, which airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ER on ABC.