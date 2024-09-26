John Boyd's Reported Reaction to 'FBI' Cast Shakeups Revealed

FBI's cast is getting a bit of a shakeup for Season 7, and John Boyd is reportedly worried. It was previously announced that his on-screen partner Katherine Renee Kane will be departing early on in the new season to give her character, Special Agent Tiffany Wallace, some closure. National Treasure star Lisette Olivera will join as a replacement. This will give Boyd's Stuart Scola his third new partner over the course of the series, and that comes with some concerns.

"John loves doing the show, and he gets paid well," a source told In Touch. "But he's seeing his character may be the kiss of death for actresses on the show since his partners are always getting replaced. He and Katherine had the biggest storyline on FBI this past season, but she was still shown the door!"

(Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

Even despite Scola raising a baby with girlfriend Nina Chase, played by FBI: Most Wanted's Shantel VanSanten, that doesn't necessarily mean that he's safe. And he's reportedly not feeling all that good about it. "It's strange that a show so big changes cast members so frequently, but the executive producer Dick Wolf believes it keeps things fresh to bring in new faces," shared the insider. "It keeps John looking over his shoulder, wondering whether he'll be the next casualty!"

As of now, there doesn't seem to be any indication that John Boyd is going anywhere, and FBI did get a three-season renewal, taking the series through Season 9. It's hard to predict what will happen, but for now, there shouldn't be any need to worry. There is still much to look forward to with Special Agent Stuart Scola, including him continuing to balance being an FBI agent and a parent. This also means he will more than likely be making a few appearances on Most Wanted, with VanSanten probably showing up on FBI as well.

It will be hard to say goodbye to Katherine Renee Kane, but it should be interesting to see what kind of storylines Boyd will be getting in that aftermath. For now, there should be plenty more to look forward to with Scola, and one can only hope that he sticks around for a long time. FBI Season 7 premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, followed by FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted.