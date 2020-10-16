'Community' Star Joel McHale Speculates on Eventual Movie Storyline (Exclusive)

✖

Earlier this spring and just weeks into lockdown stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, the beloved cast of the Dan Harmon-created sitcom Community sat down for a virtual table read of one of its funniest episodes to support COVID-19 relief charities. During the reunion, the stars revealed that the rallying cry behind the series' popular adage "six seasons and a movie" will eventually come to fruition.

While in conversation for the second season of his ABC game show Card Sharks, premiering Sunday, Oct. 18 at 10 p.m. ET, McHale delved into what he would like to see in the movie, ultimately revealing anything is possible — even joking how Greendale's beloved alums could be on an "aircraft carrier in space."

"I could never guess like where Dan's brain would go, and I would never. They asked my character what he was doing [during the virtual reunion]. I was like, 'He's probably with Elroy [Keith David] doing 'Hard Drive and Wingman' — the fake television show that we did in Season 6," McHale said during our episode of PopCulture @ Home, further adding how he couldn't even "guess" what is to come when the movie finally gets greenlighted. "I know that there's obviously interest, if Donald's into it, obviously that really helps. And if Dan's into it, then eventually when the script gets written […] I don't know if the deal will be made before the script […], but I'll be there in a New York minute to do it."

With the show now available to watch on Netflix, McHale echoes his co-stars, Yvette Nicole Brown and Alison Brie's sentiments, speculating how the movie would be perfect for the streaming giant. "I would do that in a heartbeat. That would be so much fun," the 48-year-old actor, producer and host said. "It's so funny cause people were like, 'Hey, I discovered your show on Netflix,' and I was like, 'It's been streaming for five years already!' But boy, Netflix, they really pushed it out, which was really great."

Last month, Brown told PopCulture that the cast was "100% going to do it," but that it was always about the timing. "I've always joked and said that if we were going to do it, now would have been the time because everybody's free," Brown said. "If you're trying to get Donald Glover, you better get him during the pandemic. But that joke aside, 100% we're going to do it. It's always been about scheduling and never desires. As soon as Dan writes, it or one of the other great writers writes it, and we all can find a time on this calendar — where everybody can set aside a month to do it — 100% we would do it."

Brown goes on to share how she doesn't know "anyone in the cast that is like, 'I don't want to go back'" to Greendale, the fictional college of their award-winning series. "We all want to go back," she said. "So yeah, one day for sure."

Community is currently streaming all six seasons on Netflix.

