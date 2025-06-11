Jodie Sweetin Recalls ‘Horrifying’ Message From ‘Full House’ Group Chat

The cast of Full House is still as close as ever, and they even have a group chat to prove it.

Jodie Sweetin, who played middle sister Stephanie Tanner on both the ABC sitcom and the Netflix revival, shared what really goes on in some of those chats.

Ahead of a live taping of her rewatch podcast, How Rude, Tanneritos! on June 5, the actress told PEOPLE that former co-star Dave Coulier has gotten into sending AI messages as of late. “It was horrifying,” she said, revealing that the Joey Gladstone actor once shared an AI-generated photo of the cast as goths.

“Like, aged down goths,” Sweetin explained. “And for some reason, there was a Kourtney Kardashian lookalike in there who was supposed to be Becky [Katsopolis]. But me and the Olsen twins were the same age, except for Mary-Kate, who actually looked like she does today.”

That’s not all, as she also shared that the late Bob Saget, who played Tanner family patriarch Danny Tanner, was Rush lead singer Geddy Lee. “It was just a very, very strange thing,” Sweetin said. “I was like, ‘Oh, sorry, actually, the joke was great.”

AI has unfortunately taken over whether people like it or not, and even following the SAG strike in 2023 that was against using AI, it seems like even actors can’t get enough of it. At least when it doesn’t harm anyone or put anyone out of work. There are plenty of AI-generated pictures and videos on the Internet, and while some of them are pretty cool and interesting, others can definitely be horrifying. Leave it to Coulier to bring up the pictures.

Considering that Coulier has gone through a lot over the last several months, it’s not surprising that he would be the one to send AI-generated photos. The actor revealed he was diagnosed with stage 3 Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and his co-stars were quick to send their support. His wife shared in January that the cancer treatment was getting more difficult, but as of March, he is cancer-free.

The Full House group chat probably has many more AI-generated photos thanks to Coulier, or maybe even more cast members have jumped on the bandwagon. Either way, it’s hilarious to know what Jodie Sweetin thinks of it all and what really goes on in those group chats.