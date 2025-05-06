4 ‘Reba’ Stars Who Appear in ‘Happy’s Place’ on NBC

Reba fans were thrilled when the country music icon made her return to sitcom life with Happy’s Place. The NBC series follows Boobi, who inherits her late father’s tavern Happy’s Place, and is shocked to learn that she has a new co-owner — Isabella, is the half-sister she never knew existed.

The show has received rave reviews and will be back for a sophomore season. And it’s good for Reba McEntire, as she reunited with some of her old co-stars from the popular WB series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Reba McEntire

In Reba, McEntire stars as a mom of three who is shocked to learn her estranged husband got his young mistress pregnant. Instead of turning bitter, she figures out a way to make her modern family work with the ex-husband, mistress, and their blended family. In Happy’s Place, McEntre stars as Boobi.

McEntire told PEOPLE of reuniting with many of her old co-stars: “The first time we went into a table read, it was very nostalgic,” she reflected. “It was very emotional. I mean, see, I’m getting choked up right now. That’s the way it was for all of us to be so blessed. If you get one really good sitcom that lasts for six seasons, you think, ‘Man, I’ve got the golden ring. That’ll be it. Probably never do it again, because that’s magic in a bottle.’ We got it again and we realize it.”

Melissa Peterman

Peterman starred as Barbra Jean, the other woman in Reba. Despite participating in breaking up a family, Barbra Jean has an uncanny affinity for Reba. In Happy’s Place, Peterman stars as Gabby, a bartender at the restaurant. Of her undeniable chemistry with the show’s lead and her longtime friend, Peterman told PEOPLE: “I think what we did is we brought the chemistry that we have as real people and as real-life friends into these new characters,” she shared. “You can’t erase that. So I feel like we’re just the same people in a new play almost.”

Steve Howey

In Reba, Howey starred as Reba’s son-in-law, Van Montgomery, who gets her 17-year-old daughter pregnant while trying to navigate life as a teen dad and football star. In Happy’s Place, Howey made a guest appearance as a wealthy business owner named Danny who befriends Gabby after meeting at a dog park.

Christopher Rich

Rich starred as Brock on Reba, her ex-husband and father of her three children. In Happy’s Place, Rich guest starred as a tattoo artist named Maverick. McEntire encouraged his return to television after he recovered from a stroke.