Joanna Gaines' New Series 'Magnolia Table' Renewed for 2 More Seasons

✖

Fans of Joanna Gaines' cooking series, Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines, just got some good news, with the show officially renewed for two more seasons. The Hollywood Reporter shares that the show has been renewed through season three, with the next two installments slated to arrive in spring and summer. Season 2 premieres on April 9 with new episodes arriving weekly, and Season 3 is expected to arrive three months later on July 15, when Gaines and Chip Gaines' television network, Magnolia Network, officially debuts in full on Discovery+ and via the Magnolia app.

Magnolia Table premiered in January as part of a preview of Magnolia Network and features Joanna making dishes from her multiple cookbooks in an on-brand rustic kitchen that was previously a flour mill. Unlike traditional cooking shows, Magnolia Table happily includes Joanna's mistakes, in keeping with the series' laid-back feel. "I had started feeling like, ‘Oh this is not real, this is more produced,’” Gaines said of other cooking shows in a "making of" episode of Magnolia Table. “I think that’s normal. That’s not anyone’s fault, that’s just how you shoot TV […] But the process was harder for me because it felt produced. I think I realized in that moment, ‘Hey, if I’m going to do this, it’s going to be me really cooking something, start to finish. Don’t stop me. If I mess up, we show it."

A preview for Season 2 features Chip and the couple's children, and Season 2 will also features Joanna's mom and sister. All episodes from Season 1 are currently available for streaming on Discovery+. The full slate of Magnolia Network programming is scheduled to launch in July, a date that was pushed back from its original target due to pandemic-related delays.

"From the beginning, our aim for Magnolia Network has been to tell good stories," Chip and Joanna previously said in a statement. "Stories that bring us together, that inspire and encourage us all to try something new. Stories that are told in ways that feel authentic. Our plan has evolved along the way, but our original vision for this network has remained the same. And it is our ongoing desire to create a space, whether in a streaming environment, or on linear television, where people who watch a show on our network leave feeling like it was time well spent. To that end, prior to next year’s linear launch, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with Discovery+ as we launch Magnolia, a fully immersive digital brand experience."