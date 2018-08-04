J.J. Abrams, ‘Lost’ Producers Issue Apology to Evangeline Lilly After ‘Bad Experience’ on Set

Lost creators and executive producers issued an apology to Evangeline Lilly after she revealed in an interview how she felt “cornered” doing partially nude scenes on set.

J.J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof, Jack Bender and Carlton Cuse issued a joint statement apology for the alleged problems on the mystery drama, which ran on ABC from 2004-2010.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Our response to Evie’s comments in the media was to immediately reach out to her to profoundly apologize for the experience she detailed while working on Lost,” the statement reads first reported by Deadline. “We have not yet connected with her, but remain deeply and sincerely sorry. No person should ever feel unsafe at work. Period.”

Lilly, who is currently promoting her lead role in the film Ant-Man and the Wasp, claimed in a recent podcast interview that she felt “mortified and [was] trembling” after filming a specific Lost scene.

“In season 3, I’d had a bad experience on set with being basically cornered into doing a scene partially naked, and I felt had no choice in the matter,” Lilly said. “And I was mortified and I was trembling and when it finished, I was crying my eyes out and I had to go on do a very formidable, very strong scene thereafter.

She added a similar situation happened once more in season 4.

“Another scene came up where Kate was undressing and I fought very hard to have that scene be under my control and I failed to control it again. And so I then said, ‘That’s it, no more. You can write whatever you want — I won’t do it. I will never take my clothes off on this show again,’ and I didn’t,” she said.

Lilly went on to say that she believes she would handle those situations differently now that she is older and wiser.

“I’ve been doing this for nearly 15 years, so I kind of know the ropes,” Lilly said. “I’m a little bit better equipped now to not have uncomfortable experiences come up.”

She later said that she passes altogether on roles that call for nudity.

“It’s not because I think there’s anything wrong with nudity,” she clarified. “It’s because I don’t trust that I can be comfortable and safe.”

“I’m lucky. I’m in a position — a very privileged position — where I’m allowed to be picky,” Lilly added. “I can be picky. I’ve got enough success under my belt that I can be, and I feel for women who are just struggling to come up in the industry and don’t really know how to navigate that.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is playing in theaters now. The entire Lost series can be streamed on Hulu.