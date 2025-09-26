Jimmy Kimmel Returning to More ABC Stations

Jimmy Kimmel’s comeback just got bigger.

While the late-night talk show host returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday following a suspension last week, Sinclair Broadcast Group still pre-empted the broadcast.

The company was still in talks with ABC when Disney announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would be returning after it was suspended due to Kimmel’s comments about Charlie Kirk. Sinclair and Nexstar, both large owners of TV stations, refused to air the talk show, replacing it with news programming. However, those in Sinclair markets, which are 38 ABC TV stations, will once again show Jimmy Kimmel Live! beginning Friday, according to Variety. That episode will be a rerun of Tuesday’s show, which was Kimmel’s first one back after the suspension.

“While we understand that not everyone will agree with our decisions about programming, it is simply inconsistent to champion free speech while demanding that broadcasters air specific content,” Sinclair said in a statement. “Our objective throughout this process has been to ensure that programming remains accurate and engaging for the widest possible audience. We take seriously our responsibility as local broadcasters to provide programming that serves the interests of our communities, while also honoring our obligations to air national network programming.”

ABC stations under Sinclair include WJLA in Washington, D.C., KOMO in Seattle, KDNL in St. Louis, KATV in Little Rock, KTUL in Tulsa, WTVC in Chattanooga, and WCIV in Charleston. The company previously demanded that Kimmel apologize to Kirk’s family over his remarks and make a “meaningful” personal donation to his Turning Point USA organization. Kimmel hasn’t publicly done either, but he did address his comments in an emotional monologue on Tuesday.

“It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” he said. “I don’t think there’s anything funny about it. I posted a message on Instagram on the day he was killed, sending love to his family and asking for compassion, and I meant it. And I still do.”

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel is wasting no time going back to normal. He is preparing to head to Brooklyn next week for the seventh time to shoot live from the city and with plenty of guest stars. He’s been hyping up the annual trip during his shows and on social media, and fans should get excited for what’s in store, especially now that he’s finally back on air.