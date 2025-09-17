ABC Pulls Jimmy Kimmel’s Show From TV ‘Indefinitely’

Jimmy Kimmel will be missing from late-night TV for the foreseeable future.

An ABC spokesperson told Deadline that “Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be preempted indefinitely” earlier today.

The axing of ABC’s biggest late-night series comes just after the company Nexstar, which owns hundreds of ABC stations around the country, announced it would no longer broadcast the series on its stations.

“Nexstar’s owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show,” the company said in a statement. “Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets.”

On last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the popular late-night host mocked Donald Trump and mentioned the recent death of podcaster Charlie Kirk.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said.

The Nexstar Media Group isn’t the only one to take issue with Kimmel’s comment. Brendan Carr, the head of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and a staunch ally of Trump, suggested he would revoke ABC’s broadcast licenses as a way to force the company to punish Kimmel, calling the comedian “talentless.”

“We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Carr said. “These companies can find ways to change conduct and take actions on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

At the time of writing, neither Kimmel nor his representatives have made a public comment on the series’ sudden end.